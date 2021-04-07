‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

Fans of the “The Masked Singer” contestants in Group B got a real treat on April 7 as these celebrities competed for the second episode in a row. These remaining contenders for the Golden Mask returned disguised as Black Swan, Chameleon, Crab and Piglet. We first saw all of these but Crab when Group B competed on St. Patrick’s Day. The crusty crustacean made his first appearance as the Wild Card on March 31, when Grandpa Monster was bounced and revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be YouTube star Logan Paul.

We’ve been busy since then trying to figure out which famous faces are hiding beneath these elaborate masks. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan, who wowed with her cover of “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes last week. In her first appearance on March 17, she had shown off her singing chops with her version of “Barracuda” by Heart.

Forget those guesses by the judges that the Black Swan is Demi Lovato or Ashley Simpson. But they are right that the Black Swan is an American pop singer who got her start as a teen: JoJo (a.k.a. Joanna Noëlle Levesque) who was 13 when she made it to the top of the charts in 2004 with “Leave (Get Out).”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

That cut came from her self-titled debut disc, which sold more than a million copies and was certified platinum; as a group, the season 5 contenders have 25 gold and platinum records lining their walls.

In the first clues package, we saw the digit “5” highlighted on a watch while the second video package included a shot of a nickel, which is worth five cents. That number has triple meaning for Jojo. She has recorded five albums; her sales total 5 million; and she was once the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

In addition, the nickel and penny that were seen together total six cents – that is how old JoJo was when she began singing professionally.

In week 4, the Black Swan spoke candidly about a rift with someone close to her that erupted at the height of her success. Jojo has spoken candidly about the difficulties she faced when, at the age of 18, she decided to replaced her mother as her manager. In week 2, Black Swan revealed she got caught up in the Hollywood fast lane and paid a steep price. She credits her “faithful flock” for rallying around her.

That same week, the Black Swan was featured on a Wanted poster which included the phrase “Reward Voucher,” with an emphasis on the first letters; JoJo had a small role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Crab is …

In week 2, the Black Swan flashed a red card that is used by referees in soccer. JoJo dated soccer star Freddy Adu, an American who plays in Sweden, for a year. We also saw the Black Swan standing out against the snow; Sweden is a northern country with a long winter.

We read the “X” from that week as a reference to JoJo’s stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor,” Simon Cowell‘s singing competition.

Cluedle-Doo told us in week 2 that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” JoJo did just that when she recorded a version of the T-Pain hit “Can’t Believe It.” Remember, that rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as the Monster.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

We will only know if we are right that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Group A Spoilers

Orca | Porcupine | Russian Dolls | Seashell

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.