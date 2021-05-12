‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

As season 5 of “The Masked Singer” heads into the quarter-finals on May 12, the Black Swan is the last woman standing. She earned her slot in the Top 5 with her cover of the Stevie Wonder chart-topper “Do I Do” on the Week 8 episode of this reality competition series on May 5. We’ve been a fan of the Black Swan since she made her debut back in Week 2 with her rocking version of “Barracuda” by Heart.

To figure out which famous female singer is hiding inside the Black Swan costume, we went back and watched that performance as well as all of her others: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes in Week 4; “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston in Week 5; and “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon in Week 7. And we’ve taken another look at her clever clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan.

The four panellists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) are correct that the Black Swan is someone who got her start in show business at an early age. But she is not Demi Lovato or Ashley Simpson. We are absolutely certain that the Black Swan is JoJo, who was all of 13 when she hit the top of the charts with “Leave (Get Out)” in 2004.

In Week 8, the Black Swan revealed that she had been raised in New Hampshire, as was JoJo. And just like JoJo, the Black Swan says she’s been singing for money since she was a child. This ties in to the Week 4 clue of a nickel and penny pictured together: those total six cents and JoJo was just that age when she began performing professionally.

A lucky seven years later, this teen talent hit it big with both “Leave (Get Out)” and her first album, “JoJo.” That disc sold more than a million copies, earning JoJo a coveted platinum record. As a group, the season 5 contestants have 25 gold and platinum records.

In Week 7, the Black Swan spoke movingly about being raised by her single mother; again, just as JoJo was. Five weeks earlier, the Black Swan had confessed to her shame that fame came between her and a close relative. Jojo replaced her mother as her manager soon after making it big. She has also reflected on the mistakes she made without her mother’s guidance, such as when she turned down the title role in “Hannah Montana” (referenced in Week 6 with the word Montana on a knapsack).

When the Black Swan first competed in Week 2, her clues package highlighted the number five, which has three connections to Jojo: she has recorded five albums which have sold 5 million copies, and she was the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

That same week, Cluedle-Doo told us that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” In 2008, JoJo recorded a version of T-Pain‘s song “Can’t Believe It.” That rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as a Monster.

Week 2 was packed with more clues that point to JoJo: the “X” signals her stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor”; the phrase “Reward Voucher” with an emphasis on the first letters on the Wanted poster refers to JoJo’s role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV”; and the red card used by referees in soccer refers to her one-time boyfriend, soccer star Freddy Adu, who played professionally in Sweden.

We will only find out for certain that that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. This will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the name of the Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

