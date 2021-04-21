‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

No surprise that the Black Swan numbers among the Super 8 competing on “The Masked Singer” on April 21. She has impressed us with her vocal talents since her first appearance on St. Patrick’s Day when she wowed with her rendition of “Barracuda” by Heart. She returned two weeks later and nailed her cover of “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. On April 7, the Black Swan secured a place in the season 5 quarterfinal with a toe-tapping version of “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston.

The judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) have figured out that the Black Swan is a pop princess who started her career as a child. But they are wrong with their guesses that this is Demi Lovato or Ashley Simpson. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan.

The Black Swan is JoJo (a.k.a. Joanna Noëlle Levesque) who was just 13 when she got to number one in 2004 with the song “Leave (Get Out).” That hit single was off her self-titled debut disc. After it sold more than a million copies, “Jojo” was certified platinum; as a group, the season 5 contenders have 25 gold and platinum records.

Cluedle-Doo teased us in Week 2 that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” JoJo did just that when she recorded a version of the T-Pain hit “Can’t Believe It” in 2008. Remember, that rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as the Monster.

That same week, the clues package highlighted the 5 on a watch while the Week 4 package included a shot of a nickel, which is worth five cents. This number has a triple meaning for Jojo. She has recorded five albums; her sales total 5 million; and she has been the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

In addition, the nickel and penny that were seen together in Week 4 total six cents – that is how old JoJo was when she began singing professionally.

In Week 2, the Black Swan revealed that there had been a rift with someone close to her just as she became famous. When Jojo came of age, she decided to replaced her mother as her manager. In Week 2, Black Swan told us that she got caught up in the Hollywood fast lane and paid a steep price but credits her “faithful flock” for rallying around her.

In Week 6, there was a shot of the word Montana on a bag; Jojo was offered the lead role in “Hannah Montana” but turned it down, paving the way for Miley Cyrus. In Week 2, the Black Swan was featured on a Wanted poster which included the phrase “Reward Voucher,” with an emphasis on the first letters; JoJo had a small role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV.”

We read the “X” from Week 2 as a reference to JoJo’s stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor,” Simon Cowell‘s singing competition.

That same week, the Black Swan flashed a red card that is used by referees in soccer. JoJo dated soccer star Freddy Adu, an American who plays in Sweden, for a year. We also saw the Black Swan standing out against the snow; Sweden is a northern country with a long winter.

We will only know if we are right that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

