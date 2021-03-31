‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

The fourth episode of “The Masked Singer” on March 31 saw the return of four famous folks from Group B who had shone in their first appearance two weeks ago. Five celebrities had competed on episode 2 of season 5 on St. Patrick’s Day. Four — who were disguised as the Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet — won over the audience with their singing. The fifth, the Phoenix, failed to impress both the audience and the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be Caitlyn Jenner.

We’ve been busy since that second episode aired trying to figure out which famous faces are hiding beneath these elaborate masks. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan, who dazzled the crowd with a toe-tapping cover of “Barracuda” by Heart in her first appearance.

Forget those guesses by the judges that this is an English singer like Mel B, Cheryl Cole or Leona Lewis. We are certain that the Black Swan is the American pop singer JoJo (full name Joanna Noëlle Levesque) who rode to the top of the charts with “Leave (Get Out)” back in 2004 when she was all of 13.

That track came from her self-titled disc, which went platinum; as a group, the season 5 contenders have bragging rights to having released 25 gold and platinum records.

The number “5” is featured on a watch – this digit has triple meaning for Jojo. She once opened for Fifth Harmony; she has released five albums to date; and she racked up sales totalling 5 million. Collectively this season’s contestants have moved 55 million discs.

The Black Swan declared that her breed was rare. It was featured on a Wanted poster which had the phrase “Reward Voucher,” with an emphasis on the first letters; JoJo appeared in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV.”

Black Swan revealed she got caught up in the Hollywood fast lane and paid a steep price. She credits her “faithful flock” for rallying around her after she did battle with her record label. That was exactly what transpired for JoJo.

The Black Swan flashed a red card, like the ones used by referees in soccer. JoJo dated soccer star Freddy Adu, an American who plays in Sweden, for a year. We saw the Black Swan standing out against the snow

We read the “X” as a reference to JoJo’s stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor,” Simon Cowell‘s singing competition.

Cluedle-Doo offered the tantalizing tease that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” JoJo did just that when she recorded a version of the T-Pain hit “Can’t Believe It.” Remember, that rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as the Monster.

We will only find out if we are right that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

