‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

Unlike a real-life chameleon, the one performing on “The Masked Singer” has never changed his look or, for that matter, his stellar voice. This towering talent remains the frontrunner to win season 5 of this reality competition series. Expect him to shine once again on the May 5 episode, “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

We’ve been wondering for weeks who is hidden inside this cumbersome costume. So we went back and watched his four performances to date: “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly (Week 1), “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg (Week 4); “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez (Week 5); and “Regulate” by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg (Week 7). And we took another look at his clues video packages.

Like us, the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) are fans of the Chameleon. While they are right to be so, they are wrong with their guesses that he is G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving or Waka Flocka Flame. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Chameleon.

The Chameleon is rapper Wiz Khalifa. Don’t believe us? Well have a read of our rationale and see how well Wiz’s bio fits in with the clues.

In Week 7, Cluedle-Doo told Chameleon that he’d been rooting for him to win at the Golden Globes. Wiz was nominated in 2016 for his original song “See You Again” from “Fast & Furious 7.” This collaboration with Charlie Puth sold a staggering 11 million copies, earning diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Remember, back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo teased Chameleon’s connection to precious gemstones.

Wiz accounts for eight of the nine multi-platinum singles by this season’s competitors on “The Masked Singer.” Among his extensive discography, are three platinum and two gold records. As a group, this season’s contestants have 25 gold and platinum discs.

“See You Again earned three Grammy nominations. In all, Wiz has contended for music’s highest honor 10 times; as a group, this season’s “The Masked Singer” contestants have earned 26 nominations.

Khalifa’s collection of records is the basis for many of the clues. The French word “bonjour” in Week 4 is a reference to “French Inhale,” his 2011 collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Mike Posner. When the Chameleon said he was proud to show his “true colors” we thought of his 2014 pairing with Nicki Minaj on a song with that title. In Week 2, the numbers 2 and 3 were shown on dice hanging off that hog of a motorcycle; Khalifa had a big hit in 2013 when he recorded “23” with Miley Cyrus and Juicy J. And that shot of the number 7 put us in mind of Wiz’s 2014 song “James Bong,” which made merry with the fictional spy James Bond, a.k.a. “007.”

The clues fit in with Wiz in more personal ways as well. His hometown, Pittsburgh, honored him with his own day in 2012. Steel City has been referenced three times on the show. In Week 2 with a sign that read “Beware of Pit”; in Week 4 with the graduation cap in the colors of the University of Pittsburgh (he sang at the college’s homecoming in 2019); and in Week 5 with a photo of hot wings.

In Week 2, we read the made-up word “Camoflag” on the license plate as a shout-out to Khalifa’s father, who served in the army for years. Chameleon revealed that his “pops taught him to keep up with the times” while Wiz credits his dad’s guidance for his success.In Week 4, Chameleon spoke movingly about losing someone special in his life who he helped lift up until she ultimately learned to embrace what made her unique. Wiz’s sister Lala was transgender and died in 2017. That same week, there was a shot of peaches; his mother Katie goes by the nickname Peachie.

In Week 2 Chameleon revealed that when his singing career stalled, he turned to his tech-savvy skills to change the game; Wiz created one of the all-time best-selling phone apps, “Weed Farm.”

And in his Week 5 clues package, the Chameleon revealed his love of martial arts. Khalifa is an expert at both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing.

We won’t know if we are correct that Chameleon is Wiz Khalifa till he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we guessed the true identity of Chameleon? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

