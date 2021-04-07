‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

“The Masked Singer” showcased the celebrities in Group B for the second week running on April 7. While this is only episode 5 of season 5, it is already the Group B final. Vying to continue on in the competition are three contenders who have been part of Group B since they first appeared on March 17 — Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet — plus the Wild Card entry Crab, who first sang last week.

That episode on March 31 marked the end of the line for Grandpa Monster, who turned out to be YouTube star Logan Paul. He was bounced from the show after his cover of “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett failed to impress the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke).

Conversely, Chameleon once again wowed the panel with his performance. This time he rocked the house with his cover of “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg. We’ve watched that performance as well as his March 17 appearance when he sang “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly. Keep reading if you want to know the real name of the Chameleon.

Forget the panel guesses that the Chameleon is 2 Chainz, Iman Shumpert, or Dwyane Wade. We’ve added together both his individual clues and the collective ones about all the celebrities taking part on season 5 of “The Masked Singer” and are sure we know who is hidden inside the Chameleon costume.

The Chameleon is rapper Wiz Khalifa. Consider all the ways that the clues about Chameleon fit in with Wiz’s bio not to mention the fact that he stands 6’4″; Chameleon towered above guest host Niecy Nash.

Wiz was raised in Pittsburgh, which was referenced in both week 2 (a sign that read “Beware of Pit”) and week 4 (the graduation cap in the colors of the University of Pittsburgh). Wiz performed at the school’s homecoming in 2019 and his hometown honored him with his own day back in 2012.

Wiz’s parents were mentioned in clues too. In week 4, there was a shot of peaches; his mother Katie goes by the nickname Peachie. In week 2, the made-up word “Camoflag” on the license plate was a shout-out to Wiz’s dad, who served in the army for years. Chameleon revealed that his “pops taught him to keep up with the times.” Khalifa credits his father’s guidance over the years.

In week 4, Chameleon spoke movingly about losing someone special in his life who he helped lift up until she ultimately learned to embrace what made her unique. Wiz’s sister Lala was transgender and died in 2017.

Wiz’s back catalog of hits fits in with many of the clues. The word “bonjour” in week 4 reminded us of “French Inhale,” his 2011 collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Mike Posner. Likewise, when the Chameleon declared he was proud to show his “true colors” we thought of his 2014 pairing with Nicki Minaj on a song of that name. In week 2, the numbers 2 and 3 are shown on dice hanging off that hog of a motorcycle; Khalifa had a big hit in 2013 when he recorded “23” with Miley Cyrus and Juicy J. And the shot of the number 7 put us in mind of Wiz’s 2014 song “James Bong,” which made merry with the fictional spy James Bond, a.k.a. “007.”

Cluedle-Doo told us in week 2 that the Chameleon has a connection to precious gemstones. Khalifa had one of the biggest hits of his career for his collaboration with Charlie Puth on the 2015 tune “See You Again.” It sold a whopping 11 million copies and earned the coveted diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The song also earned the duo three Grammy nominations. In total, Wiz has contended for music’s highest honor a whopping 10 times; as a group, this season’s “The Masked Singer” contestants have earned 26 nominations.

Wiz alone accounts for all nine multi-platinum singles from this season’s competitors on “The Masked Singer.” Among his extensive discography, are three platinum and two gold records. Collectively, this season’s contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum discs.

The Chameleon rides a motorcycle as he declares he keeps the “tech” in “technicolor.” Wiz has often spoken of his love of all things technological. The Chameleon admits that when his singing career stalled, he turned to his tech-savvy skills to change the game; Wiz is raking it in from his best-selling phone app “Weed Farm.”

We won’t know if we are right that Chameleon is Wiz Khalifa till he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we guessed the true identity of Chameleon? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

