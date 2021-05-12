‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

The Chameleon rapped his way into the quarter-finals of “The Masked Singer” on May 12 with his rollicking version of “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” on the Week 8 episode. He won over the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) on May 5 with his red-hot performance of this song made famous by Busta Rhymes, who had contended on season 4 of the show as the Dragon. While the Dragon was ousted in his first appearance, the Chameleon could go all the way and win season 5.

We’ve been convinced of the real identity of the Chameleon since he made his debut in Week 1 singing “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly. We went back and took another look at that performance as well as his others on the show to date: “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg (Week 4); “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez (Week 5); and “Regulate” by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg (Week 7). And we rewatched all of his clues videos.

Adding everything up we still like our answer as to the question of the real name of the Chameleon. We think that the panel has hit some bum notes with their guesses of Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, Waka Flocka Flame,Kyrie Irving, Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Chameleon.

The Chameleon is rapper Wiz Khalifa. Disagree? Take a read of our rationale and find out just how well Wiz’s bio fits in with the clues.

Busta and Wiz worked together on the smash hit “Different Cloth” in 2012. While that track sold well, it didn’t reach the heights of some of Wiz’s other records. He accounts for eight of the nine multi-platinum singles by this season’s competitors on “The Masked Singer.”

One of these came for his work with Charlie Puth on “See You Again” in 2016. This collaboration sold 11 million copies and was certified diamond status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Back in Week 2, the Cluedle-Doo hinted at Chameleon’s connection to precious gemstones.

In Week 7, Cluedle-Doo told Chameleon that he’d been rooting for him to win at the Golden Globes. “See You Again,” which was featured in “Fast & Furious 7,” was nominated for Best Original Song. It also reaped three Grammy bids bringing Wiz’s total number of nominations for music’s highest honor to 10; as a group, this season’s “The Masked Singer” contestants have earned 26 nominations.

Wiz has racked up album sales that netted him three platinum and two gold discs. As a group, this season’s contestants have 25 gold and platinum discs.

The Quarter Finals – Five Fan Favorites Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Russian Dolls | Yeti

Khalifa’s collection of records is the basis for many of the clues. In Week 2, the numbers 2 and 3 were shown on dice hanging off a motorcycle; Khalifa had a big hit in 2013 when he recorded “23” with Miley Cyrus and Juicy J. And that shot of the number 7 put us in mind of Wiz’s 2014 song “James Bong,” which made merry with the fictional spy James Bond, a.k.a. “007.” The French word “bonjour” in Week 4 is a reference to “French Inhale,” his 2011 collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Mike Posner. And when the Chameleon said he was proud to show his “true colors” we thought of his 2014 pairing with Nicki Minaj on a song with that title.

The clues also fit in with Wiz’s life story in many ways. In Week 2, we read the word “Camoflag” on the license plate as a reference to Khalifa’s father, who served in the army for years. Chameleon revealed that his “pops taught him to keep up with the times” while Wiz credits his dad’s guidance for his success. In Week 4, Chameleon spoke movingly about losing someone special in his life who had lifted him up until she ultimately learned to embrace what made her unique. Wiz’s sister Lala was transgender and died in 2017. That same week, there was a shot of peaches; his mother Katie goes by the nickname Peachie.

Wiz’s hometown, Pittsburgh, has been referenced three times on the show. In Week 2 with a sign that read “Beware of Pit”; in Week 4 with the graduation cap in the colors of the University of Pittsburgh (he sang at the college’s homecoming in 2019); and in Week 5 with a photo of hot wings.

In Week 2 Chameleon revealed that when his singing career stalled, he turned to his tech-savvy skills to change the game; Wiz created one of the all-time best-selling phone apps, “Weed Farm.”

And in his Week 5 clues package, the Chameleon revealed his love of martial arts. Khalifa is an expert at both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing.

We won’t know if we are right that Chameleon is Wiz Khalifa till he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we guessed the true identity of Chameleon? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

