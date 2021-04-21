‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

“The Masked Singer” season 5 is only seven episodes in but is about to be down to just six contestants. Two of the Super 8 who perform on the quarter-final, “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens,” on April 21 will be eliminated. We certainly hope that Chameleon is not one of them. He has been one of our favorites ever since he made his debut back on St. Patrick’s Day with his rocking cover of “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly.

The Chameleon landed his spot in this week’s show after he nailed his performance of “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez on April 7. We’ve rewatched those two performances as well as his Week 4 cover of “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg. And we’ve taken another look at all of his clues packages.

Forget the panel guesses that the Chameleon is Machine Gun Kelly, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame or Dwyane Wade. We’ve put together both his individual clues and the collective ones about the celebrities competing on season 5 of “The Masked Singer” and are certain about who is hidden inside the Chameleon costume.

The Chameleon is rapper Wiz Khalifa. Start with the fact that the Chameleon stood head and shoulders above guest host Niecy Nash. Wiz stands 6’4.”

In his clues package last week, the Chameleon revealed his love of martial arts. Khalifa has become an expert at both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing. We also saw a shot of hot wings, a food associated with Wiz’s hometown, Pittsburgh.

Steel City had already been referenced in both Week 2 (a sign that read “Beware of Pit”) and Week 4 (the graduation cap in the colors of the University of Pittsburgh). Wiz sang at the college’s homecoming in 2019 and his hometown honored him with his own day in 2012.

When we first saw the Chameleon he admitted that when his singing career stalled, he turned to his tech-savvy skills to change the game; Wiz created one of the all-time best-selling phone apps, “Weed Farm.”

Wiz’s recording career provided the basis for many of the clues. The French word “bonjour” in Week 4 put us in mind of “French Inhale,” his 2011 collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Mike Posner. When the Chameleon said he was proud to show his “true colors” we thought of his 2014 pairing with Nicki Minaj on a song with that title. In Week 2, the numbers 2 and 3 were shown on dice hanging off that hog of a motorcycle; Khalifa had a big hit in 2013 when he recorded “23” with Miley Cyrus and Juicy J. And that shot of the number 7 put us in mind of Wiz’s 2014 song “James Bong,” which made merry with the fictional spy James Bond, a.k.a. “007.”

Back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo teased Chameleon’s connection to precious gemstones. Khalifa enjoyed one of the biggest hits of his career in 2015 with “See You Again.” That collaboration with Charlie Puth sold a staggering 11 million copies and earned the coveted diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Wiz alone accounts for all nine multi-platinum singles from this season’s competitors on “The Masked Singer.” Among his extensive discography, are three platinum and two gold records. Collectively, this season’s contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum discs.

“See You Again” reaped three Grammy nominations. In all, Wiz has contended for music’s highest honor 10 times; as a group, this season’s “The Masked Singer” contestants have earned 26 nominations.

The clues fit in with Wiz in more personal ways too. In Week 4, Chameleon spoke movingly about losing someone special in his life who he helped lift up until she ultimately learned to embrace what made her unique. Wiz’s sister Lala was transgender and died in 2017. That same week, there was a shot of peaches; his mother Katie goes by the nickname Peachie. And in Week 2, the made-up word “Camoflag” on the license plate was a shout-out to Wiz’s dad, who served in the army for years. Chameleon revealed that his “pops taught him to keep up with the times.” Khalifa credits his father’s guidance over the years.

We won’t know if we are right that Chameleon is Wiz Khalifa till he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we guessed the true identity of Chameleon? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

