‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Crab is …

We’ve been a fan of The Crab, one of the WildCard entries on season five of “The Masked Singer,” since he made his debut at the end of episode 4 on March 31 with a moving version of Bill Withers classic “Ain’t No Sunshine.” The Crab returned the following week and changed it up with a cover of the Rick James hit “Give It to Me Baby.” That got him a spot in the Super 8 competing in a special two-hour edition of the show on April 21.

We’ve gone back and watched both performances by the Crab and reviewed all the clues from his video packages. We are convinced that the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) are wrong with their guesses that the Crab is Johnny Gill or Lenny Kravitz. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Crab.

The Crab is Bobby Brown, who came to fame as part of the boy band New Edition; Gill replaced him when he left the R&B group for a time in the late 1980s. In Week 4, we saw a calculator with the equation “2+3,” which we read as a reference to the makeup of New Edition.

In Week 5, the Crab confessed that he was having a hard time performing and collapsed. Brown has been candid about the troubles in his life. As the Crab said in Week 4, every blessing has been followed by tragedy. Last year, Brown’s namesake son died of a drug overdose and in 2015 his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away. Three years prior to that, her mother (and Brown’s ex-wife) Whitney Houston died.

In Week 4, Crab spoke candidly about his difficulties dealing with sudden fame. New Edition was a phenomenon in the 1980s, and sold 20 million albums worldwide; as a whole, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have moved 55 million units.

In a span of two decades beginning in 1984, New Edition released four platinum albums and two gold discs; collectively, “The Masked Singer” contenders can boast of owning 25 such records.

Brown won one of his two solo Grammy bids for his hit R&B single “Every Little Step” from his second solo album d album “Don’t Be Cruel.” This season’s contestants have racked up three Grammy Awards wins from 26 nominations.

The Week 4 clues video included a shot of the Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo DaVinci, which is certainly a masterpiece; that is the name of Brown’s fifth solo album.

It also included photos of two former contestants on “The Masked Singer”: the Bee (who turned out to be Gladys Knight) and the Butterfly (who was Michelle Williams); Brown has worked with both of these singers.

Finally, in Week 4, Crab admitted to having a crush on Janet Jackson when he was younger; Bobby has often talked about his love for the youngest member of the Jackson clan.

