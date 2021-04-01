‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Crab?

The second of “The Masked Singer” wildcards, Crab, made his first appearance at the end of episode 4 on March 31. This season 5 twist shakes up the game with new contenders for the Golden Mask competing against the original slate of celebrity contestants. Crab certainly sounded like a winner with his toe-tapping cover of the Bill Withers classic “Ain’t No Sunshine.” The Crab said he chose this song as “a tribute to the family members that have gone before me. After all the darkness, it’s time to finally let the light back in.”

The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) lavished him with praise for his performance, which had them on their feet. We loved their enthusiasm but think that they are wrong with their guesses that the Crab is Johnny Gill or Lenny Kravitz.

We’ve been doing some digging and have a good idea as to which famous face is hiding beneath that crusty mask. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Crab.

The Crab is Bobby Brown, who came to fame as part of the R&B boy band New Edition; Gill replaced him in the group in the late 1980s.

The Crab revealed that with every blessing which has come his way, tragedy has followed. He readily admitted it has been a struggle to deal with the darkness that has dogged him and his family. This certainly sounds like Brown’s life story. His ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died in 2012. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died three years later. And last fall, his namesake son died of a drug overdose.

Crab copped to a crush on Janet Jackson when he was younger; Bobby has often talked about his love for the youngest member of the Jackson clan.

The Crab spoke of dealing with a sudden burst of fame; as part of New Edition, Brown enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the charts in the early 1980s. The group sold 20 million albums worldwide; as a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have moved 55 million units.

In a span of two decades beginning in 1984, New Edition celebrated sales that resulted in four platinum albums and two gold discs; collectively, “The Masked Singer” contenders have bragging rights to 25 such records.

In the clues video, we saw several more images that confirm our theory. There were photos of two past contestants on “The Masked Singer”: the Bee (who turned out to be Gladys Knight) and the Butterfly (who was Michelle Williams); Brown has worked with both these singers.

The calculator had the equation “2+3,” which could be a reference to the makeup of New Edition.

Brown’s fifth solo album was titled “The Masterpiece”; the Mona Lisa painting is certainly considered that.

Brown won one of his two solo Grammy bids for his hit R&B single “Every Little Step.” This season’s contestants have racked up three Grammy Awards wins from 26 nominations.

