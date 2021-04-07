‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Crab is …

The Crab is one of the best vocalists on this season of “The Masked Singer” but he didn’t make his first appearance till the very end of episode 4 on March 31. He showed off his soaring voice with a heartfelt cover of the Bill Withers classic “Ain’t No Sunshine.” The Crab, who is the second of the Wild Card entries, returns to compete against Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet in the Group B final on April 7.

Last week, there was no way that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) were going to send Crab packing after such a short stay. Instead, Grandpa Monster got the boot, and he was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

We’ve gone back and watched the Crab’s debut performance again and reviewed all the clues that he dropped in his video package. We are convinced that the judges are wrong with their guesses that the Crab is Johnny Gill or Lenny Kravitz. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Crab.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

The Crab is Bobby Brown, the break-out star of the 1980s R&B boy band New Edition; Gill replaced him when he left the group for a time in the late 1980s.

The Crab admitted that with every blessing which has come his way, tragedy has soon followed. Brown’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died in 2012. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015. And in 2020, Brown’s namesake son died of a drug overdose.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Chameleon is …

The first clues video confirmed our theory. For example, there was a shot of the Mona Lisa. That painting by Leonardo DaVinci is a masterpiece, which just happens to be the name of Brown’s fifth solo album.

The calculator bore the equation “2+3,” which could be a reference to the makeup of New Edition.

There were photos of two former contestants on “The Masked Singer”: the Bee (who turned out to be Gladys Knight) and the Butterfly (who was Michelle Williams); Brown has worked with both of these singers.

The Crab spoke candidly about the difficulty of dealing with sudden fame. New Edition was a phenomenon in the 1980s, riding the top of the charts and selling 20 million albums worldwide; as a whole, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have moved 55 million units.

In a span of two decades beginning in 1984, New Edition had sales that resulted in four platinum albums and two gold discs; collectively, “The Masked Singer” contenders have released 25 such records.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

Brown won one of his two solo Grammy bids for his hit R&B single “Every Little Step.” This season’s contestants have racked up three Grammy Awards wins from 26 nominations.

Crab copped to a crush on Janet Jackson when he was younger; Bobby has often talked about his love for the youngest member of the Jackson clan.

Group A Spoilers

Orca | Porcupine | Russian Dolls | Seashell

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.