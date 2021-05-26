‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: Guesses for Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet

“The Masked Singer” season five winner will be revealed on the May 26 finale. The final three celebrity contestants in the fight for the Golden Mask are disguised as the Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. Over the course of the first 10 episodes, the rest of the 14 contenders were unmasked. The most recent of these was eliminated on the May 19 semi-final when the Yeti was revealed to be rapper Omarion.

We had figured out the real name of the last of these four Wild Cards before this big reveal by rewatching all of Yeti’s previous performances and clues videos. Now we’ve turned our attention to the final three contestants still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. And we are sure that we know their real names.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the finale, as we offer up our best guesses of the true identities of the Top 3. To read a more detailed explanation of our guesses, click on the name of each contestant below. And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the top of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers for season 5.

Black Swan

Week 2 performance:”Barracuda” by Heart

Week 4 performance: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

Week 5 performance: “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

Week 7 performance: “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

Week 8 performance: “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder

Week 9 performance: “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Week 10 performance: “Tequila” by Dan + Shay

Panelists’ guesses: Celine Dion, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain

Our Guess: JoJo

Chameleon

Week 2 performance: “Ride wit Me” by Nelly

Week 4 performance: “21 Questions” by 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg

Week 5 performance: “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez

Week 7 performance: “Regulate” by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg

Week 8 performance: “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes

Week 9 performance: “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell Williams

Week 10 performance:”Oh Boy” by Cam’ron feat. Juelz Santana

Panelists’ guesses: RiFF RAFF, 2 Chainz

Our Guess: Wiz Khalifa

Piglet

Week 2 performance: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay

Week 4 performance: “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer

Week 5 performance: “7 Years” by Lukas Graham

Week 7 performance: “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters

Week 8 performance: “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins

Week 9 performance: “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

Week 10 performance: “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi

Panelists’ guesses: Drew Lachey, Joel Madden, Tim McGraw

Our Guess: Nick Lachey

