‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: Guesses for Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet

“The Masked Singer” season five winner will be revealed on the May 26 finale. The final three celebrity contestants in the fight for the Golden Mask are disguised as the Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. Over the course of the first 10 episodes, the rest of the 14 contenders were unmasked. The most recent of these was eliminated on the May 19 semi-final when the Yeti was revealed to be rapper Omarion.
We had figured out the real name of the last of these four Wild Cards before this big reveal by rewatching all of Yeti’s previous performances and clues videos. Now we’ve turned our attention to the final three contestants still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. And we are sure that we know their real names.
Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the finale, as we offer up our best guesses of the true identities of the Top 3. To read a more detailed explanation of our guesses, click on the name of each contestant below. And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the top of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers for season 5.
Black Swan
Week 2 performance:”Barracuda” by Heart
Week 4 performance: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
Week 5 performance: “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston
Week 7 performance: “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon
Week 8 performance: “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder
Week 9 performance: “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
Week 10 performance: “Tequila” by Dan + Shay
Panelists’ guesses: Celine Dion, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain
Our Guess: JoJo
Chameleon
Week 2 performance: “Ride wit Me” by Nelly
Week 4 performance: “21 Questions” by 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg
Week 5 performance: “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez
Week 7 performance: “Regulate” by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg
Week 8 performance: “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes
Week 9 performance: “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell Williams
Week 10 performance:”Oh Boy” by Cam’ron feat. Juelz Santana
Panelists’ guesses: RiFF RAFF, 2 Chainz
Our Guess: Wiz Khalifa
Piglet
Week 2 performance: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay
Week 4 performance: “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer
Week 5 performance: “7 Years” by Lukas Graham
Week 7 performance: “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters
Week 8 performance: “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins
Week 9 performance: “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder
Week 10 performance: “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi
Panelists’ guesses: Drew Lachey, Joel Madden, Tim McGraw
Our Guess: Nick Lachey
