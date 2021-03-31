‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Grandpa Monster is …

One of the reasons we love “The Masked Singer” so much is that we are obsessed with trying to figure out the names of the famous faces hidden beneath those elaborated masks. Within seconds, we knew that the Phoenix was Caitlyn Jenner when she performed for the one and only time on episode 2 of season 5 back on March 17. Since then, we’ve been busy trying to crack the codes of the identities for the rest of the contestants in Group B.

These four famous folk returned to compete on March 31 disguised as the Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet. We readily admit that the one name we are least certain about is that of the celebrity hiding inside the Grandpa Monster costume.

On St. Patrick’s Day, he had the joint rocking with his cover of “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega. We’ve watched that performance and his clues video over and over and think we might just know who he is now. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of Grandpa Monster, who is someone a lot younger than he has led us to believe.

We think that the Grandpa Monster is Jake Paul, the 24-year-old who became a YouTube sensation with his older brother Logan Paul when they were both teenagers. Don’t believe us? Well consider the way that Jake’s bio fits in with the clues offered by Grandpa Monster.

Grandpa Monster readily admits he caused a lot of trouble when he was younger. Jake and Logan Paul have certainly courted controversy over the years, pushing the envelope with their video stunts for YouTube and Vine. The latter, which was an off-shoot of Twitter, showcased six-second videos. In the clues video for Grandpa Monster, we saw a blackboard with the number “6” on it. It was written to look like a football play; both boys played on their high school team.

There was then a scene with a teacher who pulled Grandpa Monster aside to let him know he was smarter than the character he was playing. This put us in mind of Jake’s two-season stint on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark,” in which he played the dim-witted Dirk Mann beginning in 2016.

We saw a shot of a test score of 97%; Jake was born in 1997. And we spotted a weight that weighs 6.2 tons; Jake stands 6’2″ tall. As for the image of a star hitting a web, that certainly symbolizes Jake’s start in show biz.

Jake dropped the single “It’s Everyday Bro” featuring Team 10 back in 2017. It sold more than a million copies, earning platinum status. Since then he has released a slew of tunes, so we know he loves to raise his voice in song.

We won’t know for sure if Jake Paul is Grandpa Monster until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Grandpa Monster? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

