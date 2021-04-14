‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Orca is …

Orca made a splash as the first Wild Card to compete on “The Masked Singer.” He made his surprise appearance at the end of episode 3 on March 24 and wowed us with his version of the Twisted Sister classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) were so impressed with his vocals that they kept him in the competition. They opted to send Raccoon home, who was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be “Machete” actor Danny Trejo.

Orca returns to perform again in the Group A final on April 14. We think he is one of the strongest contenders for the Golden Mask. We’ve been doing some detective work and think we’ve cracked his identity. The panel are on the right track that he is someone who made his name as a rock singer but they are off-base with their guesses that the Orca is Billy Corgan or Dave Grohl. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Orca.

We are sure that the Orca is Mark McGrath, the lead singer for the band Sugar Ray and one-time host of “Extra.” Don’t agree? Well take a read of our reasoning.

The Orca revealed that when he got to the age of 24 he worried that he was more of a punchline than a star. That is how old McGrath was in 1992 when he joined Sugar Ray alongside Stan Frazier, Murphy Karges and Rodney Sheppard.

The Orca told us that his father set him a deadline of age 25 to make it as a singer. And that was just how old McGrath was when Sugar Ray landed their first record deal.

McGrath grew up in Newport Beach, which is in Orange County. The area code for that area of Southern California, “949,” was included in the prices of the pizzas seen in the first clues video.

And that unusual pizza made with pumpkin just has to be a shout-out to Mark’s 2018 appearance in the Smashing Pumpkins video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts). “

As for that bowl of candy, it is certainly full of sugar.

Those images of the hawk and the plane put us in mind of “Fly,” Sugar Ray’s chart-topping single from 1997 that launched their career.

We saw a shot of a clock set to 2:59. Another way of writing that time, if it is in the afternoon, is 14:59; this is the title of Sugar Ray’s third album, which went triple platinum in 2000.

Collectively, the contestants on “The Masked Singer’ released 25 gold and platinum records. Sugar Ray had already hit double platinum in 1998 with “Floored” and went gold with their 2001 self-titled disc.

All told, Sugar Ray sold seven million albums; this season’s contestants racked up sales totalling 55 million.

We will only find out if we were right that the Orca is Mark McGrath when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Orca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

