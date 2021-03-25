‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Orca?

“The Masked Singer” wildcard Orca made his first appearance at the end of episode 3 on March 24. This twist in the game introduces new contestants throughout season 5 who will have to sing for survival alongside the original celebrities. Orca certainly proved he has the vocal talent to go far in this competition with his rocking cover of the Twisted Sister classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The panel praised his performance, which had them on their feet. We loved their enthusiasm but think they are wrong with their guesses that the Orca is Billy Corgan or Dave Grohl. However, we do think that they are on the right track that he is someone who made his name as a rock singer.

We’ve been doing some digging and have a good idea as to which famous face is hiding beneath that blue and white mask. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Orca.

We are certain that the Orca is Mark McGrath, the frontman for the band Sugar Ray.

The Orca admitted that when he was 24 he feared that he was more of a punchline than a star. That was the age McGrath was when he joined Sugar Ray back in 1992 alongside Stan Frazier, Murphy Karges and Rodney Sheppard. The Orca also revealed that his father had set him a deadline of age 25 to achieve some success as a singer. And that was just how old McGrath was when Sugar Ray landed their first record deal.

McGrath grew up in Newport Beach, which is located in Orange County. The area code for that area of Southern California, “949,” was included in the prices of the pizzas seen in the clues video.

And that unusual pizza made with pumpkin is a reference to Mark’s 2018 appearance in the Smashing Pumpkins video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) “

We also saw a shot of a clock set to 2:59. Another way of writing that time, if it is in the afternoon, is 14:59; that just happens to be the title of Sugar Ray’s third album, which went triple platinum in 2000.

The contestants on “The Masked Singer’ released 25 gold and platinum records. Sugar Ray had already hit double platinum in 1998 with “Floored” and went gold with their 2001 self-titled disc.

All told, Sugar Ray sold seven million albums; this season’s contestants racked up sales totalling 55 million.

Those shots of the hawk and the plane put us in mind of “Fly,” Sugar Ray’s chart-topping single from 1997 that launched their career.

And as for that bowl of candy, it is certainly full of sugar.

We will only find out if we were right that the Orca is Mark McGrath when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Orca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

