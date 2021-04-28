‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

With every appearance on “The Masked Singer,” the Piglet has moved one step closer to winning the Golden Mask for season 5. On April 21, he wowed us once again with his change-of-pace performance of “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters. The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) were equally impressed with his cover of this rock classic. We agree with them that the Piglet got his start in a boy band, but we don’t think he is Lance Bass, AJ McLean or Kevin Richardson.

In advance of the April 28 special sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer,” we’ve gone back and looked at all four of Piglet’s performances. He made his debut on March 17 with the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.” He returned on March 31 with his version of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. And the following week he aced his cover of “7 Years” by Lukas Graham. We’ve also reviewed all of his clues packages. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Piglet.

We can now say with certainty that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees.

In Week 7, the Piglet revealed that his favorite food was cotton candy, a staple of summer fun fairs. Nick and his pal Justin Jeffre performed in a barbershop quartet at the Kings Island amusement park before forming 98 Degrees with Nick’s brother Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons.

Back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo told us “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.” 98 Degrees is pretty darn hot weather-wise. The boy band released four chart-topping albums and sold 10 million discs in total; as a whole, this season’s contestants have moved 55 million albums.

The group’s self-titled debut disc went gold while each of their next three releases went even further and achieved platinum status; as a group the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

The Piglet’s love life has been a part of his clues packages since he first performed. In Week 2, he admitted to being a romantic even though his heart has been broken. Nick and his first wife, Jessica Simpson, were the stars of a hit reality show that ended with their split in 2005.

He also revealed then that he had given away a few roses in his time. His Week 2 clues package was themed to “The Bachelor.” Nick and his second wife, Vanessa Minnillo, host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.” Just like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa, the beauty queen turned TV reporter, that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when she appeared in his 2006 video for the song “What’s Left of Me.”

In Week 5, the Piglet revealed that he was really getting grilled when he was rescued and in the clues package we see a shot of Hawaii. Nick proposed to Jessica in the Aloha State. He has spoken candidly about their divorce and credits Vanessa with turning his life around.

The Week 4 clues package had a football theme. Lachey was the star of his high school team. The game scoreboard read 11 to 3; those numbers tie in to key figures in Lachey’s life: he married Vanessa in 2011 and they have three children. The football helmet had a mustang as the logo. Nick is from Kentucky, a state best-known for its horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs. He was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon.

Another of Nick’s favorite sports, baseball, was also referenced in Week 4. He owns a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

We’ll only find out if we are right about our theory that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

