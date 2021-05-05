‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

The Piglet has been one of the favorites to win season 5 of “The Masked Singer” since he made his first appearance back in Week 2. He rocked the room then with his cover of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.” In Week 4 he nailed his cover of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. The following week he did it again with “7 Years” by Lukas Graham. Then in Week 7, he impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) by shifting genres so seamlessly and delivering yet again with a performance of “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters.

When it comes to guessing the true identity of the Piglet, the judges are on the right track with their thinking that he got his start in a boy band. However we disagree with them that the Lance Bass, AJ McLean or Kevin Richardson. We’ve gone back and rewatched all of his appearances and clues packages. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Piglet.

We are absolutely sure that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Lachey was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon.

Remember back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo teased that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.” Wouldn’t you agree that a temperature of 98 Degrees is pretty hot weather-wise. The boy band enjoyed huge success around the turn of the century with four chart-topping albums that sold 10 million in total; as a group, this season’s contestants have racked up sales of 55 million albums.

The group’s self-titled debut disc went gold while each of their next three releases sold more than a million copies apiece which earned them platinum status; as a whole, the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

In Week 7, the Piglet revealed that his favorite food was cotton candy, a staple of summer fun fairs. Nick and his pal Justin Jeffre performed in a barbershop quartet at the Kings Island amusement park before forming 98 Degrees with Nick’s brother Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons.

The Piglet’s love life has featured in each of his clues packages, much as Nick’s has been a big part of his public persona. In Week 2, the Piglet revealed that he remained a romantic even though his heart has been broken. Nick and his first wife, Jessica Simpson, had a very public split in 2005. In Week 5, we saw a shot of Hawaii. Nick proposed to Jessica in the Aloha State.

Piglet’s Week 2 clues package was themed to “The Bachelor.” Nick and his second wife, Vanessa Minnillo, host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.” And just like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when this beauty queen turned TV reporter appeared in his 2006 video “What’s Left of Me.”

The Week 4 clues package had a sports theme. Lachey was the star of his high school football team. The scoreboard read 11 to 3; those numbers tie in to key figures in Lachey’s life: he married Vanessa in 2011 and they have three children. The football helmet had a mustang as the logo. Nick is from Kentucky, a state best-known for its horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs. Another of Nick’s favorite sports, baseball, was also referred to in Week 4. He owns a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

We’ll only find out if we are correct about our theory that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

