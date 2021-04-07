‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

For us the standout performer on episode 4 of “The Masked Singer” on March 31 was the celebrity disguised as the Piglet. He wowed with his cover of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. We were first impressed with Piglet when he performed a cover of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless” on St. Patrick’s Day. Piglet returns to the competition on the Group B final on April 7 when he will once again face off against Black Swan and Chameleon as well as the Wild Card, Crab.

We agree with the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) that Piglet first found fame as part of a boy band. But we don’t think he is JC Chasez, Jonathan Knight or Jordan Knight. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the famous fellow masquerading as Piglet.

We are absolutely sure that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees.

In week 4, there were several clues tied to football, which Lachey played in high school. We saw a helmet with a mustang as the logo. Nick hails from Kentucky, a state well-known for its horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs.

The game scoreboard read 11 to 3; those numbers tie in to key figures in Lachey’s life: he married his second wife Vanessa Minnillo, the beauty queen turned TV reporter, in 2011 and they have three children.

Baseball, which is another passion of Nick’s, was also referenced in week 4. He has a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

The week 2 clues package focused on Piglet’s love life and had a theme akin to “The Bachelor.” Nick and Vanessa host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.”

The Piglet revealed that he wasn’t always lucky in love but remains a hopeless romantic and has given away a few roses in his time. And he revealed that the whole world saw his heart break; Nick and his first wife, Jessica Simpson, split at the height of their reality TV fame in 2005.

Like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when she appeared in his 2006 video for the song “What’s Left of Me.”

Nick was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon.

Cluedle-Doo told us in week 2 that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.” Wouldn’t you agree that 98 degrees is certainly a hot temperature?

98 Degrees released four chart-topping albums and sold 10 million in total; as a group, this season’s contestants have racked up album sales of 55 million.

The group’s self-titled first album went gold while each of their next three went even further and achieved platinum status; collectively the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

We’ll only find out if we are right about our guess that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

