‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

We haven’t seen the Piglet perform on “The Masked Singer” since he won a place in the top eight on April 7. He returns to compete on the April 21 episode, “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens.” Of the celebrities still in the hunt for the Golden Mask, the Piglet has one of the strongest voices. He secured a slot in the quarter-final with his cover of “7 Years” by Lukas Graham in Week 5.

Piglet first made an impression on us on March 17 when he nailed his cover of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.” He returned two weeks later and did even better with his version of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. We think that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) are onto something with their theory that Piglet came to fame as part of a boy band. But we don’t think he is AJ McLean, Zayn Malik or Kevin Richardson. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the famous fellow masquerading as Piglet.

We are certain that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees.

In Week 5, the Piglet revealed that he was really getting grilled when he was rescued and in the clues package we see a shot of Hawaii. Nick proposed to his first wife, pop singer Jessica Simpson, in the Aloha State. He has spoken candidly about their divorce and credits his second wife Vanessa Minnillo, the beauty queen turned TV reporter, with turning his life around.

The Piglet’s love life has been a part of his clues packages since he first performed in Week 2. Back then he admitted that he remained a romantic even though his heart had been broken in a very public way. Nick and Jessica were the stars of a hit reality show that ended with their split in 2005.

That week, the Piglet admitted he had given away a few roses in his time. The clues package was themed to “The Bachelor.” Nick and Vanessa host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.” And just like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when she appeared in his 2006 video for the song “What’s Left of Me.”

The Week 4 clues package had a football theme. Lachey was the star of his high school team. The game scoreboard read 11 to 3; those numbers tie in to key figures in Lachey’s life: he married Vanessa in 2011 and they have three children. The football helmet had a mustang as the logo. Nick is from Kentucky, a state best-known for its horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs. He was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon.

Another of Nick’s favorite sports, baseball, was also referenced in Week 4. He owns a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

Cluedle-Doo told us in Week 2 that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.” Wouldn’t you agree that 98 Degrees is a hot temperature? 98 Degrees released four chart-topping albums and sold 10 million in total; as a group, this season’s contestants have racked up album sales of 55 million.

The group’s self-titled first album went gold while each of their next three went even further and achieved platinum status; collectively the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

We’ll only find out if we are right about our guess that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Group A Spoilers

Robopine | Russian Dolls | Seashell | Yeti

Group B Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Crab | Piglet

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.