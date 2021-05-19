‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

The Piglet proved himself to be the most versatile performer on “The Masked Singer” with his appearance on last week’s quarterfinal. He started out singing opera before transitioning into “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. This double play won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke), who put the Piglet through to the May 19 semifinal. They are right about his talent and, among their many wrong guesses, they might finally be right about his real name.

We nailed his name the first time he sang back in Week 2 when he covered the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.” Since then he has gone from strength to strength starting with “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer in Week 4 followed by “7 Years” by Lukas Graham in Week 6, “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters in Week 7 and “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now”) by Phil Collins in Week 8. We went back and screened all his performances again and we’ve taken another look at his clues packages. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Piglet.

We are absolutely convinced that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. In just five years starting in 1998, 98 Degrees released four chart-topping albums and racked up sales of 10 million. The group’s self-titled debut disc went gold while each of their next three releases sold more than a million copies apiece and were certified platinum. Collectively, this season’s contestants have albums sales of 55 million that resulted in 25 gold and platinum records.

There are four members of 98 Degrees and that number was featured prominently in the Week 8 clues package. In Week 2, Cluedle-Doo told us that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat”; wouldn’t you agree that a temperature of 98 is hot weather-wise.

In Week 7, the Piglet told us that his favorite food was cotton candy, a staple of summer fun fairs. Nick and his pal Justin Jeffre performed in a barbershop quartet at the Kings Island amusement park before forming 98 Degrees with Nick’s brother Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmon.

In Week 8, Cluedle-Doo told us that the Piglet caught touchdowns from Dan Marino. The NFL all-star and Lachey, who was a high school football all-star, played together in the 2004 MTV special “Rock N Jock Super Bowl” (as did “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon).

Sports was also the backdrop to the Week 4 clues package. Nick married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011 and they have three children; this ties into the scoreboard reading 11 to 3. Piglet’s football helmet sported a mustang logo; Nick is from Kentucky, a state renowned for horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs. He was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon. Another of Nick’s favorite sports, baseball, was also referenced in Week 4; he owns a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

Piglet’s Week 2 clues package was themed to “The Bachelor” and Nick’s love life certainly plays out like a reality show at times. Nick and Vanessa host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.” The Piglet revealed that he remained a romantic even though his heart has been broken. Nick and his first wife, Jessica Simpson, had a very public split in 2005; in Week 5, we saw a shot of Hawaii, which is where Nick proposed to Jessica. And just like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when this beauty queen turned TV reporter appeared in his 2006 video “What’s Left of Me.”

We’ll only know if we are right about that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

