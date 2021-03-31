‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

The fourth episode of “The Masked Singer” on March 31 showcased the four acts from Group B who had won enough votes to stay in the competition after their debut on St. Patrick’s Day. They again took to the stage covered from head to toe in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet

As much fun as we have watching these celebrities sing, we get even more enjoyment out of figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the famous fellow hidden inside the Piglet costume. He wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on March 17 with his cover of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.”

We aren’t buying the judges guesses that the Piglet is singers Adam Lambert or Charlie Puth. And he certainly isn’t Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

We think that the Piglet is Nick Lachey, the 98 Degrees boy band singer who at one time was even more famous for being married to Jessica Simpson. Disagree with us? Well consider just how well the clues offered up by Piglet match details of Nick’s life.

The clues package is themed “Love in the Mud” and told in the style of “The Bachelor.” The Piglet readily admits that while he hasn’t always been lucky in love, he remains a hopeless romantic. Indeed, he has given away a few roses in his time. And he reveals that the whole world saw his heart break; Nick and Jessica split at the height of their fame in 2005.

Lachey admits that he was smitten with Vanessa Minnillo, the beauty queen turned TV reporter, when she appeared in his 2006 video for the song “What’s Left of Me.” Like the Piglet he told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair have been married since 2011 and have three children. They host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.”

Just like the Piglet, Lachey sports several tattoos.

Nick was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon.

Cluedle-Doo told us that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.” Wouldn’t you agree that 98 degrees is certainly a hot temperature?

98 Degrees had four chart-topping albums and sold 10 million discs; as a group, this season’s contestants have racked up sales of 55 million.

The group’s self-titled first album went gold while each of the next three reached platinum status; collectively the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

We’ll only find out if we are correct about our guess that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

