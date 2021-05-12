‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Piglet is …

After nailing his cover of the Phil Collins classic “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now”) on the Week 8 episode, the Piglet heads into the May 12 quarterfinals as the frontrunner to win season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” We’ve been a fan of his since he made his debut in Week 2 with his version of the Dan + Shay hit “Speechless.”

We’ve been sure about the real name of the Piglet since that first appearance. We concur with the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) that the Piglet got his start in a boy band. However we don’t think he is Lance Bass, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean or Kevin Richardson.

Each time he has performed since, we became even more convinced we were right with our guess about the Piglet’s true identity. We went back and watched all his performances including “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer in Week 4; “7 Years” by Lukas Graham in Week 6; and “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters in Week 7. And we’ve taken another look at his clues packages. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Piglet.

We are certain that the Piglet is Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Start with the fact that there are four members of that group and this number was featured prominently in the Week 8 clues package. Way back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo told us that “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat”; a temperature of 98 is certainly hot weather-wise.

In Week 8, Cluedle-Doo revealed that the Piglet caught touchdowns from Dan Marino. Lachey, who was a high school football all-star, and the NFL great played together in the 2004 MTV special “Rock N Jock Super Bowl” (as did “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon).

Sports was also the theme of the Week 4 clues package. The scoreboard read 11 to 3. Nick married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011 and they have three children. Piglet’s football helmet had a mustang logo; Nick is from Kentucky, a state renowned for horse racing including the annual Derby at Churchill Downs. He was raised in the suburbs of Cincinnati, home to the Flying Pig marathon. Another of Nick’s favorite sports, baseball, was also referenced in Week 4; he owns a stake in the Tacoma Rainiers, the farm team for the Seattle Mariners.

Piglet’s Week 2 clues package was themed to “The Bachelor” and Nick’s love life certainly seems like a reality show at times. Nick and Vanessa now host the Netflix reality dating competition series “Love is Blind.” The Piglet revealed that he remained a romantic even though his heart has been broken. Nick and his first wife, Jessica Simpson, had a very public split in 2005; in Week 5, we saw a shot of Hawaii, which is where Nick proposed to Jessica. And just like the Piglet, Nick told Vanessa that he was in love with her on their second date. The pair met when this beauty queen turned TV reporter appeared in his 2006 video “What’s Left of Me.”

In Week 7, the Piglet told us that his favorite food was cotton candy, a staple of summer fun fairs. Nick and his pal Justin Jeffre performed in a barbershop quartet at the Kings Island amusement park before forming 98 Degrees with Nick’s brother Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons.

98 Degrees released four chart-topping albums with sales topping 10 million; as a group, this season’s contestants have racked up sales of 55 million albums. The group’s self-titled debut disc went gold while each of their next three releases sold more than a million copies apiece and was certified platinum; as a whole, the contenders for the Golden Mask have 25 gold and platinum records.

We’ll only find out if we are right about that the Piglet is Nick Lachey when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Piglet? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

