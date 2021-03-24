‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Porcupine?

Episode 3 of “The Masked Singer” on March 24 featured five celebrities disguised once again as the Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell. These season 5 contestants survived their initial appearances on the premiere episode, which aired on March 10. The sixth member of Group A, the Snail, performed “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates. He lost the vote and was revealed to be the most famous of The Muppets, Kermit the Frog.

We’ve watched those first performances of the remaining five contenders in Group A and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 5, including the identity of the Porcupine who sang “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. Keep reading if you want to know the real name of the Porcupine, who dubbed himself Robopine.

Forget the panel guesses that the Porcupine is Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Ginuwine, Donald Glover or Lionel Richie. All of his clues, combined with the collective ones about all the celebrities taking part on season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” have us convinced we know who is hidden inside the Robopine costume.

We are certain that the Porcupine is the renowned rapper MC Hammer. Do you think it is someone else? We ask that you have a read of our reasoning.

The season five contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of a combined 26 Grammy nominations. Hammer has earned eight Grammy nominations over the year. And he accounts for all three wins by the celebrities, with his hat trick of victories in 1990 for Best Rhythm and Blues Song, Best Rap Solo (1990) and Best Music Video: Long Form.

That latter award was for “Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em: The Movie,” which ties in to Porcupine’s admission that “he went on a mission to get on Hollywood’s radar.”

As a group, the contestants have bragging rights to 25 gold and platinum records; Hammer has racked up sales that earned him four platinum records, several many times over.

The Porcupine told us that “where I came from, I was forced to grow thick quills.” Hammer, born Stanley Kirk Burrell, grew up in a family of eight children living in the housing projects East Oakland, California.

One of the security guards in the clues video is seen drinking soda; Hammer was the spokesperson for Pepsi in the early 1990s and the soft drink company sponsored his sell-out world tour.

The angel in the guise of another security guard is a reference to Hammer’s long-time work as a minister.

And the George Washington doll is a shout-out to the 2001 video that Hammer filmed in the nation’s capital for the stirring anthem “No Stoppin’ Us (USA)” that featured eight members of the House of Representatives.

Cluedle-Doo’s teased that, “Porcupine is skilled at not becoming roadkill.” Hammer hits the road every summer to tour with an oldies act.

Robopine reveals that his children and grandchildren chide him for continuing to sing. Hammer and his wife of 35 years, Stephanie, have five kids and several grandkids. While Porcupine says he is 60, Hammer is about to enter his 60th year, turning 50 on March 30.

The clearest clue comes at the end of the video when Porcupine says that when he sets his sights set on something, nothing can touch him.” That just has to a reference to Hammer’s huge 1990 hit song “U Can’t Touch This.”

We won’t know for sure if MC Hammer is the Porcupine until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Robopine? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

