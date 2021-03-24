‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Raccoon?

Part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. We nailed the identities of the first contestant from Group A who was sent packing at the end of the March 10 episode: Snail (Kermit the Frog). The rest of the contenders in Group A returned to compete again on March 24 disguised as the Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell.

Of these famous five folks, we are most certain about who is hiding inside the Raccoon costume. On the season 5 premiere, he rocked the house with his cover of “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. We’ve watched that performance and his clues video over and over and think we’ve nailed his name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of Raccoon who is definitely not someone who makes a living as a singer. But that raspy voice was a giveaway.

We think that the Raccoon is actor Danny Trejo, best-known for playing the Machete in the “Spy Kids” franchise and several stand-alone movies. Don’t believe us? Well consider the way that Danny’s bio fits in with the clues offered by Raccoon.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5: Everything To Know

The costume choice of the Raccoon is revealing in itself with the orange vest reminiscent of the trademark look of the Machete. And the Raccoon’s hat is adorned with a California licence plate; Danny was born in Echo Park in Los Angeles on May 16, 1944 (we saw the Raccoon in a cave that had 44 hash marks on the wall).

As Jenny McCarthy observed, the Raccoon has a bit of a “grandpa walk.” Trejo is soon to be 77.

Raccoon readily admits that before finding his happy ending he had to go through hell. That was also referenced in the video when we saw the Raccoon behind bars. Trejo spent much of his teen years and twenties in and out of detention.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Porcupine?

The Raccoon describes himself as a monster and says that “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is his favorite story. Trejo has often said that he thinks his physical appearance played a part in him pursuing a life of crime.

The Raccoon revealed that at his lowest point in prison, when he was in solitary confinement, he made a promise to God that if he got a second chance in life he’d only do good. And Danny is fulfilling that promise to this day. Trejo is trained as a counselor.

That shot of a donut all aglow made us think of Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in LA. And the one of the can of cat food put us in mind of the character that Trejo gave voice to in the 2011 animated film “Top Cat.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are the Russian Dolls

Cluedle-Doo’s told us that, “Raccoon is known for being sharp.” Trejo came to fame in films directed by his second cousin Robert Rodriguez. In many of these he has played characters with names associated with knives, including Machete; Navajas (“switchblade” in Spanish); and Razor Charlie.

We will only find out if we are right that Raccoon is Danny Trejo when he is unmasked. That only happens when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Raccoon? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE: ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Seashell?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spotlight on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.