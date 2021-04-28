‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Robopine is …

We love watching Robopine rock the house on “The Masked Singer.” On April 21, he secured a slot in the Super 6 with his silky smooth cover of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get it On.” We certainly aren’t surprised that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) sing his praises. But we just can’t understand how they can be so wrong about who is hiding inside the Robopine costume.

The Robopine is not Terry Crews, Jamie Foxx or Aaron Hall. We’ve rewatched all of his performances, several of which were showcased on the special sing-along episode on April 28. And we’ve taken another look at his clues videos. Keep reading for our reasoning “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Robopine.

The Robopine is Tyrese Gibson, the R&B singer who is also one of the stars of the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, including the upcoming “F9.” When Robopine covered “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross in Week 1, we thought he was MC Hammer. We’d been led astray by Robopine when he said he was 60 and a grandfather.

But we soon realized that Robopine’s singing voice is an exact match for Tyrese, who is 42 and has a 3-year-old daughter. His versions of “All of Me” by John Legend in Week 3 and “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack in Week 6 have us convinced we are right. While the Robopine told a fib about his family, we think he was being truthful in Week 3 when he admitted to being in a funk. Gibson split from Samantha, his wife of three years, in 2020.

In Week 6, Robopine described his stint “The Masked Singer” as an “action-packed and fast-paced ride.” Gibson has starred in six of the “Fast and Furious” films. Remember, back in Week 1 Cluedle-Doo told us that Robopine was “skilled at not becoming roadkill.”

Gibson got his big break when John Singleton cast him in the 2001 hit “Baby Boy.” The director died at the age of 51 in 2019 and we think he is the angel that Robopine referenced in Week 1. Those shots of the kiddie toys and bicycle in Week 7 certainly reinforce this idea.

Week 3 included more shout-outs to Gibson’s movie career. The shots of the police siren and mouse made us think of Gibson’s starring role as Milo “Mouse” Jackson in the 2019 crime drama “Black and Blue.” And the self-portrait included a picture of a spider and web; Gibson stars in the upcoming film “Morbius,” which is a spin-off of Spider-Man.

The clues package in Week 1 included a photo of a can of soda. Tyrese made a splash in a 1994 ad for Coca-Cola. He sang in that commercial and soon landed a record deal.

In Week 6, we saw a slew of references by the Robopine to that number. Tyrese has released a half dozen albums. His self titled debut was certified platinum while his first two follow-ups went gold. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” can brag about 25 gold and platinum records. In total, Gibson has sold 5 million albums; as a group, this season’s contenders have racked up sales of 55 million discs worldwide.

Gibson’s most recent record, “Black Rose,” was alluded to in Robopine’s first appearance with photos of roses. And his fourth album, “Alter Ego,” got a similar treatment in Week 3 when the expression “AKA” was featured on a T-shirt; this is short for the phrase “also known as.”

Collectively, the season 5 contenders for the Golden Mask have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Tyrese accounts for six of those dating back to 1999. He has yet to take home one of music’s highest honors, which would certainly match up with Robopine’s admission that he has “been on a quest for a certain golden relic.”

In Week 6, we saw a shot of a basketball referee calling a foul for traveling; Gibson partnered with Priceline in 2014 to launch Voltron Travel. That was also the week that Robopine likened himself to a singing superhero; Tyrese was the inspiration for a short-lived comic book crime fighter.

We’ll only find out if Robopine is Tyrese Gibson when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Robopine? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Super 6 Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Robopine | Russian Dolls | Yeti

