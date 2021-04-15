‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Robopine is …

“The Masked Singer” certainly fooled us with Robopine. We were convinced that MC Hammer was hiding inside this cumbersome costume. But after watching him perform on the Group A final on April 14, we realize just how wrong we were. In our defense, we were led astray by the stylized porcupine, who lied when he said he was 60.

Robopine made it through to the Super 8 based on his performance of the Roberta Flack classic “Killing Me Softly ” His distinctive voice gave him away. We had thought that Robopine could be this performer when he made his debut back on March 10 on episode 1 and sang “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. Likewise, we considered him again when he nailed his cover of John Legend on episode 3.

But we kept dismissing him because of the fact that in the first four seasons of “The Masked Singer,” no contestant has lied to the judges. Not only did Robopine say that he was in his seventh decade but he also mentioned having grandchildren. Those two statements ruled out our initial thought, who is all of 42 and has a 3-year-old daughter.

We are pleased that the panel still has not figured out who is hiding inside the Robopine costume. Their wild guesses include Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Ginuwine, Donald Glover, Terrence Howard and Lionel Richie. Keep reading if you want to know the real name of the Robopine.

The Robopine is Tyrese Gibson, the one-time model turned actor and singer. Read our reasoning for revising our guess from MC Hammer.

The big give away came this week when Robopine revealed that his time on “The Masked Singer” has been “an action-packed and fast-paced ride.” Gibson has starred in six of the “Fast and Furious” films. In Week 1, Cluedle-Doo told us that Robopine was “skilled at not becoming roadkill.”

Tyrese was cast in the second entry in the franchise, “2 Fast 2 Furious,” by the Oscar-nominated director John Singleton. He died tragically at the age of 51 in 2019 and we think he is the angel that Robopine alluded to in his first appearance.

That clues package in Week 1 also included a shot of a can of soda. Tyrese got his start as a model and came to fame for his appearance in an iconic ad for Coca-Cola in 1994. He sang in that commercial and soon landed a record deal.

The Group A final marked episode 6 of “The Masked Singer” and that was also the number seen in Robopine’s clues package. Tyrese has released six albums to date. As a group, the season contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up 25 gold and platinum records; Tyrese’s self titled debut was certified platinum disc while his first two follow-ups went gold.

Gibson has racked up records sales of almost 5 million; collectively, this season’s contenders for the Golden Mask can brag of moving 55 million discs worldwide. His most recent release, “Black Rose,” was his least successful but was alluded to in his first appearance with photos of roses. And his fourth album, “Alter Ego,” was referenced in Week 6 by the expression “AKA” on a T-shirt; this is short for the phrase “also known as.”

As a whole, this season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Tyrese accounts for six of those dating back to 1999. However, he has yet to take home one of music’s highest honors, which would certainly match up with Robopine’s admission that he has “been on a quest for a certain golden relic.”

While the Robopine misled us about his family, we think he was telling the truth in Week 3 when he admitted to being in a funk. Gibson split from his his wife of three years, Samantha, in 2020. That was the same week that Robopine likened himself to a singing superhero; Tyrese was the inspiration for a short-lived comic book crime fighter.

Week 3 included a slew of references to Gibson’s film career. The shots of the police siren and mouse made us think of Gibson’s starring role as Milo “Mouse” Jackson in the 2019 crime drama “Black and Blue.” And the self-portrait included a picture of a spider and web; Gibson stars in the upcoming film “Morbius,” which is a spin-off of Spider-Man.

And in Week 6, we saw a shot of a basketball referee calling a foul for traveling; Gibson partnered with Priceline in 2014 to launch Voltron Travel.

