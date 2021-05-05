‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Robopine is …

Over the course of his first four appearances on “The Masked Singer,” the Robopine has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) and the home audience with his powerful set of pipes. It is no surprise that he is still in the competition to win the season 5 Golden Mask. He takes to the stage again on the May 5 episode, “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

To figure out who is hiding inside the Robopine costume, we’ve gone back and take another look at his previous performances: “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross in Week 1; “All of Me” by John Legend in Week 3; “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack in Week 6; and “Let’s Get it On” by Marvin Gaye in Week 7. And we’ve also rewatched his video clues packages.

We’ve ruled out those guesses by the judges that the Robopine is Terry Crews, Jamie Foxx or Aaron Hall. Keep reading for our reasoning “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Robopine.

The Robopine is Tyrese Gibson, the R&B singer and actor who stars in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, including the upcoming “F9.” We had been led astray by the Robopine saying he was older and a grandfather, which led us to believe that he was MC Hammer.

But we can’t deny the fact that Robopine’s singing voice is an exact match for that of Tyrese, who is 42 and has a 3-year-old daughter. While the Robopine told a fib about his family, he was being truthful in Week 3 when he admitted to being in a funk; Gibson split from Samantha, his wife of three years, in 2020.

Way back back in Week 1 Cluedle-Doo told us that Robopine was “skilled at not becoming roadkill.” And in Week 6, Robopine described his stint on “The Masked Singer” as an “action-packed and fast-paced ride.” Gibson has featured in six of the “Fast and Furious” films.

Gibson got his big break as an actor when Oscar-nominated director John Singleton cast him in the 2001 drama “Baby Boy.” Those photos of the kiddie toys and bicycle in Week 7 tied in to the title.The director died in 2019 and is the angel that Robopine referred to in Week 1.

Week 3 included more allusions to Gibson’s movie career. The shots of the police siren and mouse refer to Gibson’s starring role as Milo “Mouse” Jackson in the 2019 crime drama “Black and Blue.” Robopine’s self-portrait included a picture of a spider and web; Gibson stars in the upcoming film “Morbius,” which is a spin-off of Spider-Man.

In Week 1 we saw a photo of a can of soda. Tyrese made a splash in a 1994 ad for Coca-Cola. He sang in that commercial and soon landed a record deal.

Week 6 included a reference by the Robopine to that number. Tyrese has released a half dozen albums. His self titled debut went platinum while his first two follow-ups went gold. As a whole, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” can brag about 25 gold and platinum records. Gibson has sold 5 million albums in all; as a group, this season’s contenders have racked up sales of 55 million discs worldwide.

Gibson’s most recent record, “Black Rose,” was referenced in Week 1 with that photos of roses. His fourth album, “Alter Ego,” got a similar treatment in Week 3 when the expression “AKA” was featured on a T-shirt; this is short for the phrase “also known as.”

The season 5 contenders for the Golden Mask have earned 26 Grammy nominations in all. Tyrese accounts for six of those dating back to 1999. He has yet to take home one of music’s highest honors, which would certainly match up with Robopine’s admission that he has “been on a quest for a certain golden relic.”

In Week 6, we saw a shot of a basketball referee calling a foul for traveling; Gibson partnered with Priceline in 2014 to launch Voltron Travel. That was also the week that Robopine likened himself to a singing superhero; Tyrese was the inspiration for a short-lived comic book crime fighter.

We’ll only find out for sure that Robopine is Tyrese Gibson when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Robopine? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

