The Robopine is one of the best all-around contestants on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” We weren’t surprised when he made it through to the quarter-final, “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens,” on April 21 after he nailed his cover of the Roberta Flack classic “Killing Me Softly” last week. While we were surprised that he wasn’t our first guess, MC Hammer we can’t dismiss the fact that his voice matches exactly with another singing star.

We’d been led astray in Week 1 by Robopine when he said he was 60 and a grandfather. Those clues dissuaded us from our initial theory as to who is hiding inside this cumbersome costume. Our best guess is 42 and has a 3-year-old daughter. After re-watching all of Robopine’s performances including his debut in Week 1 with “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross and his cover of “All of Me” by John Legend in Week 3, we are now convinced our first instincts were right.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Robopine.

The Robopine is Tyrese Gibson, the singer turned actor. Below, we recap our reasoning as to why we switched from MC Hammer.

On April 14, Robopine described his stint “The Masked Singer” as an action-packed and fast-paced ride.” Gibson has featured in six of the “Fast and Furious” films. Back on March 10, Cluedle-Doo told us that Robopine was “skilled at not becoming roadkill.”

Gibson got his big break in movies when John Singleton cast him in the 2001 hit “Baby Boy.” The director died at the age of 51 in 2019 and could be the angel that Robopine alluded to in Week 1.

The clues package that week also included a photo of a can of soda. Tyrese made a splash in a 1994 ad for Coca-Cola. He sang in that commercial and soon landed a record deal.

In Week 6, we saw a slew of references by the Robopine to that number. Tyrese has released a half dozen albums. His self titled debut was certified platinum while his first two follow-ups went gold. As a whole, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 25 gold and platinum records. In total, Gibson has sold 5 million albums; as a group, this season’s contenders have racked up sales of 55 million discs worldwide.

Gibson’s most recent record, “Black Rose,” was alluded to in Robopine’s first appearance with those photos of roses. And his fourth album, “Alter Ego,” was referenced last week with the expression “AKA” on a T-shirt; this is short for the phrase “also known as.”

Collectively, the season 5 contenders for the Golden Mask have reaped 26 Grammy nominations. Tyrese accounts for six of those dating back to 1999. He has yet to take home one of music’s highest honors, which would certainly match up with Robopine’s admission that he has “been on a quest for a certain golden relic.”

In Week 6, we saw a shot of a basketball referee calling a foul for traveling; Gibson partnered with Priceline in 2014 to launch Voltron Travel.

While the Robopine told a fib about his family, we think he was being truthful in Week 3 when he admitted to being in a funk. Gibson split from Samantha, his wife of three years, in 2020.

Week 3 also included a slew of references to Gibson’s film career. The shots of the police siren and mouse made us think of Gibson’s starring role as Milo “Mouse” Jackson in the 2019 crime drama “Black and Blue.” And the self-portrait included a picture of a spider and web; Gibson stars in the upcoming film “Morbius,” which is a spin-off of Spider-Man.

That was also the week that Robopine likened himself to a singing superhero; Tyrese was the inspiration for a short-lived comic book crime fighter.

We’ll only find out if Robopine is Tyrese Gibson when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the true identity of Robopine? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

