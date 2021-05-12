‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Russian Dolls are …

The Russian Dolls have kept us guessing as to how many of them there really are competing on “The Masked Singer.” On the Week 8 episode, which aired on May 5, only two of them sang the Oscar-winning tune “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Even down a man, their performance was good enough to earn them a slot in the May 12 quarterfinal.

We weren’t fooled by the reduced number of Russian Dolls performing. Neither were we duped when there were upwards of four or more on the stage. We have been convinced about the true identities of the Russian Dolls since they opened the Week 1 show with their cover of the Michael Jackson classic “Man in the Mirror.” We went back and watched that performance as well as their others: “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes (Week 3); “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo (Week 6); and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars (Week 7).

The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) have offered up a range of guesses, from the duo Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger to the four fellows in 98 Degrees and the quintet that is Pentatonix. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real names of the Russian Dolls, who we think are a trio.

The Russian Dolls are the Hanson Brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac). As for the fourth figure, it is their little brother Mac Hanson, lead singer of Joshua and the Holy Rollers.

Week 8 made mention of the number 15 (a nickel and a dime) for the second time; the first was in Week 6 when Cluedle-Doo said that Russian Dolls can have as many as 15 replicas; these three brothers have 15 children between them: Taylor (7), Zac (5) and Issac (3).

Zac was in a motorcycle accident in 2019 that resulted in him, like the Russian Doll in Week 3, being “rushed to the hospital.”And besides performing with his brothers, Taylor also fronts the band Tinted Windows, which would account for one of the Russian Dolls saying in Week 1 that he also does his own thing.

In Week 6, the Russian Dolls reminisced about their early years, performing in parking lots and softball fields. The Hanson brothers began their musical career in the early 1990s by giving a capella performances around their hometown of Tulsa.

In Week 1, we saw a shot of the brothers’ initials in the sign “Mizfitz Toy Store.” That spelling was a homage to “Yo Kidz,” which played host to the boys in their first TV appearance in 1994. They released their first album, “Boomerang,” in 1995 which was referenced in host Nick Cannon‘s clue, “What Goes Around … Comes Around.”

The Quarter Finals – Five Fan Favorites Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Russian Dolls | Yeti

As a group, this season’s contestants have racked up album sales of 55 million; Hanson account for more than a quarter of those, with sales of 16 million. The contestants can boast of 25 gold and platinum discs; Hanson’s debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” went quadruple platinum. Those shots of snow in the Week 1 video package made us think of Hanson’s first Christmas album, “Snowed In.”

In 1996, Hanson released the hit single “Mmmbop,” which sold 1.5 million copies and was certified platinum. The season 5 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released nine such singles. In Week 3, there was a letterman jacket with an “M”; which could be another reference to this smash hit, which earned Hanson three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group. As a group, this season’s contestants have contended for music’s top prize 26 times.

In Week 6, the Russian Dolls said they sang for a president; Hanson performed “Mmmbop” for Bill Clinton.

In Week 7, the Russian Dolls revealed that they had sold out one of the world’s most prestigious venues, just around the corner from the Russian Tea Room (guest judge Rita Wilson deciphered this clue to mean Carnegie Hall). Hanson did just that in 2003.

We will only find out if we were right that the Russian Dolls are Hanson when they are unmasked. That will happen if they loses a popular vote or win the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Russian Dolls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spotlight on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.