‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Russian Dolls are …

There seem to be more Russian Dolls every time that they perform on “The Masked Singer.” Indeed, we counted four of them when they nailed their cover of “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars on April 21. Their solid gold singing landed them a spot in “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!” episode, which airs on May 5.

We’ve been fans of the Russian Dolls since they led off the Week 1 show with their cover of the Michael Jackson classic “Man in the Mirror.” They shone in Week 3 with “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes and then again in Week 6 with “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo.

Like you, we’ve been wondering just who is hidden inside these cumbersome costumes. So we went back and watched all four of their performances as well as the clues video packages. And we weighed up the guesses by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) that they were 98 Degrees or Pentatonix. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real names of the Russian Dolls.

The Russian Dolls are the Hanson Brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac). As for the fourth figure, it could be their kid brother Mac Hanson, lead singer of Joshua and the Holy Rollers.

In Week 6, Cluedle-Doo teased us with the tidbit that Russian Dolls can have as many as 15 replicas; between them, these three brothers have 15 children: Taylor (7), Zac (5) and Issac (3).

Zac was in a motorcycle accident in 2019 that resulted in him, like the Russian Doll in Week 3, being “rushed to the hospital.”And besides performing with his brothers, Taylor also fronts the band Tinted Windows, which would account for one of the Russian Dolls saying in Week 1 that he also does his own thing.

In 1996, Hanson had a smash hit with “Mmmbop.” That catchy tune sold 1.5 million copies and was certified platinum. The season 5 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released nine singles with such sales.

As a group, this season’s contestants have racked up album sales of 55 million; Hanson account for more than a quarter of those, with sales of 16 million. The contestants can boast of 25 gold and platinum discs; Hanson’s debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” went quadruple platinum. Those shots of snow in the Week 1 video package made us think of Hanson’s first Christmas album, “Snowed In.”

That Week 1 clues package also included a shot of the brothers’ initials in the sign “Mizfitz Toy Store.” That spelling also signals another connection to the brothers. Hanson made one of their first TV appearances on Carman’s “Yo Kidz” in 1994. The following year, they released their first album, “Boomerang,” which was referenced in host Nick Cannon‘s clue, “What Goes Around … Comes Around.”

In Week 6, the Russian Dolls said they sang for a president; Hanson performed “Mmmbop” for Bill Clinton. And in Week 3, there was a letterman jacket with an “M”; that could be another reference to this smash hit, which earned Hanson three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group. As a group, this season’s contestants have contended for music’s top prize 26 times.

In Week 7, the Russian Dolls revealed that they had sold out one of the world’s most prestigious venues, just around the corner from the Russian Tea Room (guest judge Rita Wilson deciphered this clue to mean Carnegie Hall). Hanson did just that in 2003.

In Week 6, the Russian Dolls recalled their early years, performing in parking lots and softball fields. That fits with the bios of these boys from Oklahoma. The Hanson brothers began their musical career in the early 1990s by giving a capella performances around their hometown of Tulsa. Hanson’s star burned bright for several years but faded when the brothers changed record companies in 2000. They were soon dropped by their new label, which would explain the mention by the Russian Dolls in Week 1 of “being put on a shelf.”

We will only find out if we were correct that the Russian Dolls are Hanson when they are unmasked. That will happen if they loses a popular vote or win the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Russian Dolls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

