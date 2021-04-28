‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Russian Dolls are …

The Russian Dolls are strongly positioned to win the Golden Mask, having made it into the Super 6 with their solid gold version of “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars on April 21. The April 28 episode is a special sing-along show, which is sure to feature several of the performances by the Russian Dolls. We’ve gone back and looked at all of the appearances to date as well as their clues videos. We think that we know who is nestling inside these costumes. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real names of the Russian Dolls.

The Russian Dolls continue to surprise us on “The Masked Singer.” They were the very first act to perform on season 5 of the show and nailed their cover of the Michael Jackson classic “Man in the Mirror.” When they sang “Want to Want Me” by Jason Derulo in Week 6, we got confirmation that there were indeed just three of them. This made the guesses by the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) that they were Pentatonix (5 members) or 98 Degrees (4 members) moot. And we’re sure they are all men, which means that the Russian Dolls can’t be Lady A.

We think that the Russian Dolls are another chart-topping trio: the Hanson Brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac). Cluedle-Doo teased us with the fact that Russian Dolls can have as many as 15 replicas; between them, the Hansons have 15 children as follows: Taylor (7), Zac (5) and Issac (3).

In Week 7, the Russian Dolls revealed that they sold out one of the world’s most prestigious venues, just around the corner from the Russian Tea Room (guest judge Rita Wilson deciphered this clue to mean Carnegie Hall). Hanson did just that in 2003.

Zac was in a motorcycle accident in 2019 that resulted in him, like the Russian Doll in Week 3, being “rushed to the hospital.”And besides performing with his brothers, Taylor also fronts the band Tinted Windows, which would account for one of the Russian Dolls saying in Week 1 that he also does his own thing.

That Week 1 clues package included a shot of the brothers’ initials in the sign “Mizfitz Toy Store.” That spelling also signals another connection to the brothers. Hanson made one of their first TV appearances on Carman’s “Yo Kidz” in 1994. The following year, they released their first album, “Boomerang,” which was referenced in host Nick Cannon‘s clue, “What Goes Around … Comes Around.”

In 1996, Hanson hit number one with “Mmmbop.” That earworm sold 1.5 million copies and was certified platinum. As a group, the season 5 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released nine singles that achieved such sales. Their star burned bright for several years but faded after Hanson changed record companies in 2000. They were soon dropped by their new label, which would explain the mention by the Russian Dolls in Week 1 of “being put on a shelf.”

In Week 6, the Russian Dolls said they sang for a president; Hanson performed “Mmmbop” for Bill Clinton. And in Week 3, there was a letterman jacket with an “M” – we read that as another reference to this smash hit, which earned Hanson three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group. As a group, this season’s contestants have contended for music’s top prize 26 times.

Also in Week 6, the Russian Dolls recalled their early years, performing in parking lots and softball fields. That syncs with the bio of these boys from Oklahoma. The Hanson brothers began their musical career in the early 1990s with a capella performances around their hometown of Tulsa.

Collectively this season’s contestants have sold 55 million albums; Hanson account for more than a quarter of those, with sales totalling a whopping 16 million. The contestants can brag of 25 gold and platinum discs; Hanson’s debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” went quadruple platinum. Those shots of snow in Week 1 video package put us in mind of Hanson’s first Christmas album, “Snowed In.”

We will only find out if we were right that the Russian Dolls are Hanson when they are unmasked. That will happen if they loses a popular vote or win the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Russian Dolls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

Super 6 Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Robopine | Russian Dolls | Yeti

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spotlight on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.