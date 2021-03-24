‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are the Russian Dolls

On March 24, the third episode of “The Masked Singer” showcased the four acts from Group A who had won enough votes to stay in the competition after the premiere. They again took to the stage covered completely in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell.

As much fun as it is to watch these celebrities sing, we derive even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the celebrities hidden inside the Russian Dolls costume. They wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on March 10 with their cover of the Michael Jackson classic “Man in the Mirror.”

We aren’t buying the judges guesses that the Russian Dolls are Boyz II Men or Lady A. But we do think that hidden inside these nesting dolls that are decorated with three flowers are the members of another trio that rocketed to fame, the Hanson Brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac).

The brothers’ initials are seen in the stylized spelling of the sign “Mizfitz Toy Store,” which also has another connection to the trio. Hanson made one of their first TV appearances on Carman’s “Yo Kidz” way back in 1994.

Three years later Hanson soared to the top of the charts with “Mmmbop.” That infectious song sold 1.5 million copies and was certified platinum. Collectively, the season 5 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released nine singles that hit this sales mark.

As a group, this season’s contestants have sold 55 million albums; Hanson moved 16 million discs to date. The contestants have bragging rights to 25 gold and platinum records; Hanson’s debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” went quadruple platinum.

And the brothers account for three of the 26 Grammy nominations reaped by the celebrities competing on this season of “The Masked Singer.”

Their star burned bright for several years but faded after Hanson changed record companies in 2000. They were soon dropped by their new label, which would explain the mention by the Russian Dolls of “being put on a shelf.”

The shots of snow put us in mind of Hanson’s first Christmas album, “Snowed In.”

Besides performing with his brothers, Taylor also fronts the band Tinted Windows, which would account for one of the Russian Dolls saying he also does his own thing.

We will only find out if we were right that the Russian Dolls are Hanson when they are unmasked. That will happen if they loses a popular vote or win the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Russian Dolls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

