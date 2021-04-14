‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Seashell is …

The Seashell is our personal favorite among the Group A contestants on “The Masked Singer.” She may not have the best voice but she certainly can sell a song. We are thrilled that she has made it to the Group A final that airs on April 14. Seashell faces off against the Robopine and Russian Dolls, who’ve been part of Group A from the start, as well as the Wild Card entry Orca, who first surfaced on March 24.

That episode marked the final appearance of the fifth contender from this group: the Raccoon, who was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be “Machete” movie star Danny Trejo. The sixth competitor in Group A, the Snail, was eliminated in the March 10 premiere and turned out to be The Muppets star Kermit the Frog.

In week 1, Seashell had the room rocking with her cover of “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette. Two weeks later, she made “Confident” by Demi Lovato her own. We rewatched both of those performances as well as her clues videos. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Seashell.

We are certain that the Seashell is Tamera Mowry, who came to fame with her twin Tia Mowry in the 1990s on the TV sitcom “Sister Sister.” More recently, Mowry was a host on “The Real” talk show alongside Adrienne Bailon Houghton, who competed as the Flamingo on season 2 of “The Masked Singer.”

Tamera has spoken about appearing on “The Masked Singer” ever since her pal Adrienne made such a splash. And she is vocal about her dream of recording an album of gospel music.

The Cluedle-doo told us in week 1 that “no two shells are the same”; Tamera and Tia have certainly carved out separate paths since reaching adulthood. Just like the Seashell, Tamera “wears many hats,” as a talk show host, actress, producer and inspirational speaker.

In week 3, there was a stopwatch set for 2 minutes: Tamera is exactly that much older than Tia. The Mowry girls were born in West Germany when their father was stationed there while serving in the US army; in week 1, we saw a shot of that classic Teutonic treat bratwurst in the clues video.

As military brats, they travelled the world; the Seashell says that while growing up she “was pulled by the tide all across the globe.” The Seashell readily admits to only finding “peace by the shore,” which we take to be a reference to the Mowry clan settling in sunny Southern California so that the girls could pursue their showbiz dreams.

And just like Seashell, Mowry is married to “a total jock” – Adam Housley, a Junior Olympic All-American baseball player who played for major league farm teams before becoming a TV journalist.

Mowry and Seashell also share a love of baking. She and Housley won the Food Network show “Celebrity Cupcake Wars” in 2016. And Tamera’s Instagram account is full of posts that showcase her culinary skills.

In week 1, the Seashell readily admitted to being nervous as she hadn’t sung in a really long time. Before finding fame on TV, the twins were in the R&B girl group “Voices.”

Seeing the Seashell make merry with a broom in week 1 put us in mind of the Disney Channel movie franchise “Twitches,” in which the sisters Mowry played witches.

That shot of a chameleon make us recall Tamera’s 1995 appearance as a character called after this colorful creature on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” And the bell puts us in mind of Mowry’s roles in a slew of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

We will only find out if we were right that the Seashell is Tamera Mowry when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Seashell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

