‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Seashell is …

We are thrilled that the Seashell made it to the Super 8 competing on April 21 episode of “The Masked Singer.” We’ve been a fan of hers since she made her debut as part of Group A on the season 5 premiere on March 10. Back then she rocked the house with her cover of “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette. She returned in Week 3 and impressed with her version of “Confident” by Demi Lovato. And she secured her place in the quarter-final last week with her rendition of “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan.

The judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) are fans of the Seashell as well. But we don’t think they are right with any of their guesses. The Seashell is not Ashanti, Keke Palmer, Alicia Silverstone or Tamia.

We’ve rewatched all of the Seashell performances as well as her clues videos. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Seashell.

We are certain that the Seashell is Tamera Mowry, who starred with her twin Tia Mowry on the 1990s TV sitcom “Sister Sister.” More recently, Mowry was a host on “The Real” talk show with Adrienne Bailon Houghton, who was the Flamingo on season 2 of “The Masked Singer.”

Mowry’s extensive resume certainly fits the description by the Seashell in Week 6 that she has walked in a variety of shoes over the course of her career.

Back in Week 1, the Cluedle-doo told us “no two shells are the same”; Tamera and Tia have certainly carved out separate paths since reaching adulthood. Just like the Seashell, Tamera “wears many hats,” as a talk show host, actress, producer and inspirational speaker.

That same week, the Seashell admitted to being nervous as she hadn’t sung in a really long time. Before finding fame on TV, the twins were in the R&B girl group Voices.

In Week 3, there was a stopwatch set for 2 minutes: Tamera is exactly that much older than Tia. The Mowry girls were born in West Germany when their father was stationed there while serving in the US army; in Week 1, we saw a shot of that classic Teutonic treat bratwurst in the clues video.

As military brats, they travelled the world; the Seashell says that while growing up she “was pulled by the tide all across the globe.” The Seashell readily admits to only finding “peace by the shore,” which we take to be a reference to the Mowry clan settling in sunny Southern California so that the girls could pursue their showbiz dreams.

Like Seashell, Mowry is married to “a total jock” – Adam Housley, a Junior Olympic All-American baseball player who played for major league farm teams before becoming a TV journalist.

Mowry and Seashell also share a love of baking. She and Housley won the Food Network show “Celebrity Cupcake Wars” in 2016. And Tamera’s Instagram account is full of posts that showcase her culinary skills.

Seeing the Seashell make merry with a broom in Week 1 put us in mind of the Disney Channel movie franchise “Twitches,” in which the sisters Mowry played witches. That shot of a chameleon made us recall Tamera’s 1995 appearance as a character called after this colorful creature on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” And the bell reminded us of Mowry’s roles in a slew of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

Tamera has talked about competing on “The Masked Singer” ever since Adrienne made it to third place. And she has often spoke of her goal of recording an album of gospel music.

We will only find out if we were right that the Seashell is Tamera Mowry when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Seashell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

