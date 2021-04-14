‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Robopine is …

Fans of the “The Masked Singer” Group A contestants were rewarded for their patience on April 14 when these celebrities returned to compete again disguised as Orca, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell. These contenders for the Golden Mask were last seen on March 24.

All of these but Orca first performed when Group A made its debut on the March 10 season 5 premiere. The singing shark made his first appearance as the Wild Card on March 24, when Raccoon was bounced and revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be “Machete” star Danny Trejo.

We’ve re-watched the performances of the quartet in Group A and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 5, including the identity of the Robopine who sang “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross on episode 1 and “All of Me” by John Legend on episode 3. Keep reading if you want to know the real name of the Porcupine, who dubbed himself Robopine.

Forget the panel guesses that the Porcupine is Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Ginuwine, Donald Glover or Lionel Richie. All of his clues, combined with the collective ones about all the celebrities taking part on season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” have us convinced we know who is hidden inside the Robopine costume.

We are all but certain that the Porcupine is the renowned rapper MC Hammer. Do you think it is someone else like Tyrese Gibson? We ask that you take the time to read our rationale.

Robopine told us that his children and grandchildren urged him for continuing to sing. Hammer and his wife of 35 years, Stephanie, have five kids and several grandkids. While Porcupine says he is 60, Hammer just entered his 60th year, turning 59 on March 30. (Tyrese is only 42.)

The season five contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up a whopping 26 Grammy Awards nominations. Hammer has reaped eight Grammy bids to date. And he accounts for all three wins by the celebrities, with his hat trick of victories in 1990 for Best Rhythm and Blues Song, Best Rap Solo (1990) and Best Music Video: Long Form.

That latter Grammy was for “Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em: The Movie,” which ties in to Porcupine’s admission that “he went on a mission to get on Hollywood’s radar.”

As a group, the contestants have released 25 gold and platinum records; Hammer has four platinum records, several many times over.

One of the security guards in the first clues video is seen drinking soda; Hammer was the spokesperson for Pepsi in the early 1990s and the soft drink company sponsored his sell-out world tour. The angel in the guise of another security guard is a reference to Hammer’s long-time work as a minister.

And we saw the George Washington doll as a reference to the 2001 video that Hammer filmed in the nation’s capital for the stirring anthem “No Stoppin’ Us (USA)” which had cameos by eight members of the House of Representatives.

Cluedle-Doo’s teased that, “Porcupine is skilled at not becoming roadkill.” Hammer hits the road every summer to tour with an oldies act.

The Porcupine told us “where I came from, I was forced to grow thick quills.” Hammer, born Stanley Kirk Burrell, grew up in a family of eight children living in the housing projects East Oakland, California.

The clearest clue comes at the end of the first video package when Porcupine says that when he sets his sights set on something, nothing can touch him.” That just has to a reference to Hammer’s huge 1990 hit song “U Can’t Touch This.”

We won’t know for certain if MC Hammer is the Porcupine until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Robopine? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

