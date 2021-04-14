‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Russian Dolls are …

“The Masked Singer” welcomed back after a two-week absence the celebrities in Group A on April 14. While this is only episode 6 of season 5, it is already the Group A final. Vying to continue on in the competition are three contenders who have been part of Group A since they first performed on March 10 — Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell — plus the Wild Card entry Orca, who first sang on March 24.

That episode marked the end of the line for Raccoon, who turned out to be “Machete” star Danny Trejo. He was bounced from the show after his cover of “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash failed to ignite any passion from the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke).

Conversely, Russian Dolls once again wowed the panel with their cover of the Shawn Mendes hit “Wonder.” We’ve watched that performance as well as their March 10 debut with “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson. Keep reading if you want to know the real name of the Russian Dolls.

Forget the panel guesses that the Russian Dolls are Boyz II Men or Lady A. We’ve added together both their individual clues and the collective ones about all the celebrities taking part on season 5 of “The Masked Singer” and are sure we know who is hidden inside the Russian Dolls costumes.

We think that hiding these these nesting dolls decorated with three flowers are the members of another trio, the Hanson Brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac).

In the first clues package we saw the brothers’ initials in the stylized spelling of the sign “Mizfitz Toy Store,” which also signals another connection to the brothers. Hanson made one of their first TV appearances on Carman’s “Yo Kidz” way back in 1994.

Three years later Hanson soared to the top of the charts with “Mmmbop.” That catchy tune sold 1.5 million copies and was certified platinum. Collectively, the season 5 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released nine singles that achieved such sales.

In week 3, we saw a letterman jacket emblazoned with an “M” – we read that as a reference this mega-hit, which bagged Hanson three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group. As a whole, this season’s contestants have contended for music’s top prize 26 times.

Collectively this season’s contestants have moved 55 million albums; Hanson account for a whopping 16 million of that total. The contestants can brag of 25 gold and platinum discs; Hanson’s debut studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” went quadruple platinum.

Their star burned bright for several years but faded after Hanson changed record companies in 2000. They were soon dropped by their new label, which would explain the mention by the Russian Dolls of “being put on a shelf.”

Those shots of snow in the first video package put us in mind of Hanson’s first Christmas album, “Snowed In.”

Besides performing with his brothers, Taylor also fronts the band Tinted Windows, which would account for one of the Russian Dolls saying he also does his own thing.

Zac was in a motorcycle accident in 2019 that resulted in him, like the Russian Doll in week 3, being “rushed to the hospital.”

We will only find out if we were right that the Russian Dolls are Hanson when they are unmasked. That will happen if they loses a popular vote or win the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Russian Dolls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

