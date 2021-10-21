‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Jester?

The four remaining contestants in Group A for season 6 of “The Masked Singer” sang for the fourth time on October 20. They were joined by a new Wildcard contender, Jester. This freaky fellow replaces the first Wildcard to join this group, Baby. He was eliminated in the group’s last appearance on October 6 and revealed to be comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

Only two of the five original members of Group A are still in the running for the Golden Mask: Bull and Skunk. The other two contenders are Wildcards who joined in episode 2 (Hamster) and episode 4 (Pepper). We’ve figured out who is hiding in those costumes (scroll down for those names) and are willing to take a guess about the identity of this newest Wildcard. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Jester”?

In the sneak peek special, we saw the Jester with a bouquet that had an unlucky 13 red roses. A promo touting his first appearance promised that he would “flush” out the competition. Jester rollicked in his first appearance with a scorching cover of the Alice Cooper anthem “School’s Out.”

We think that the Jester is Alice Cooper. Yes, it is crazy that the Jester’s first song is a Cooper classic. But the clues fit so well with this rock legend that it just has to be.

The name of his fifth album, “Flush the Fashion,” was referenced in the promo. And his ninth solo album, “Constrictor” included the hit “He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask”), which was the theme song for the movie “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.”

Cooper struck out on his own, from the band with the same name, in 1975; that was the date on the Jester’s jacket.

As for that flock of chickens, Cooper came to fame in 1969 when he threw a live bird into a crowd at a concert, convinced it could fly.

Cooper has contended in five Grammy races. As a group, the season 6 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped an astounding 85 Grammy Awards bids.

Despite his rock and roll lifestyle, Coopers accounts for just one of the 32 marriages of this season’s contestants and none of the divorces.

SPOILERS

Group A: Bull | Hamster | Jester | Pepper | Skunk

Group B: Banana Split | Caterpillar | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for sure if the Jester is Alice Cooper until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Jester? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

