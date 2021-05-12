‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

In just three appearances on “The Masked Singer,” the Yeti has established himself as the one to beat for the season 5 championship. He secured his place in the May 12 quarterfinal with his stand-out performance in Week 8 of “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. He won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) on May 5 with his rapping skills.

The Yeti is the only one of the four Wild Cards to make it this far in the competition. He first appeared at the end of the Week 6 episode when he nailed with his version of “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition. The judges put him through over another Wild Card, Orca, who turned out to be Mark McGrath. The Yeti returned in Week 7 and aced his cover of “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.

We’ve rewatched all of those performances as well as his video clues packages. We are convinced that the judges are wrong with their guesses as to who the Yeti really is (Jason Derulo, Miguel, Trey Songz). Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Yeti.

The Yeti is Omarion, the talented multi-hyphenate who is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and dancer. Omarion came to fame as the lead singer of the R&B boy band B2K. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following facts and how they fit in with Omarion’s life story.

Omarion was still a teenager when B2K broke through at the start of the millenium. In their five years together, the group released eight albums; one went platinum, two gold. Since going solo in 2005, Omarion has released six studio albums and two of those were certified gold. As a group, the contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 25 gold and platinum records.

One of Omarion’s biggest sellers was “Face Off,” a 2007 collaboration with Bow Wow. That rapper competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as the Frog and made it to third place.

Omarion’s second solo album, “21,” included the hit single “Ice Box”; that certainly describes the structure from which Yeti emerged in his first appearance.

Omarion’s total album sales top 5 million; collectively this season’s contenders on “The Masked Singer” have sold 55 million albums worldwide. And this season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Omarion has reaped one bid for music’s highest honor.

Although the Yeti initially appeared to be quite tall, he turned out to be significantly shorter than “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon, who is 6 feet; Omarion measures a mere 66 inches (5′ 6″).

In the first clue video we saw a shot of an unusual sandwich made with berries; Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry. The Yeti referred to firewood; Omarion was raised in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles.

He said that many yetis in his neighborhood turned into monsters but he avoided this because of a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who showed him the way. Omarion has spoken often about the positive influence of his mother and his three sisters (who, we think were represented by the three cupcakes).

In Week 8, he spoke about the joys of fatherhood: Omarion has two children, a seven-year old son born and a five-year-old daughter with his ex, singer-songwriter Apryl Jones.

We will only find out if we are correct that the Yeti is Omarion when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Yeti? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

