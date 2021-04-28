‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

The Yeti was a late entry on season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” first competing as a Wild Card on the April 14 episode. He so impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) with his cover of “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition that they put him through. That mean an early exit for the first Wild Card, Orca, who was revealed to be Mark McGrath.

The Yeti was equally good on April 21 when he secured a spot in the Super 6 with his version of “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco. We’ve watched both of those performances as well as the clues video packages. While the judges are right about Yeti’s talent, they are wrong about who he really is (Todrick Hall, Mario, Sisqo, Justin Timberlake). Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Yeti.

The Yeti is the rapper Omarion, who is also an actor and dancer.

Among the most memorable images in Yeti’s first clue package was a shot of sandwich made with berries; Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry. The Yeti also made a reference to firewood; Omarion was born and raised in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The Yeti revealed that where he comes from, too many yetis turn into monsters. He says he avoided such a fate because he had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were always there to show him the way. Omarion has spoken often of the positive influence of his mother and his three sisters (we think they were represented by the three cupcakes).

Omarion came to fame two decade ago as part of the boy band B2K. This R&B quartet released eight albums: one went platinum and two gold. Since going solo in 2005, Omarion has released six studio albums, with two of these certified gold. As a whole, the contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 25 gold and platinum records.

Omarion’s combined discography tops 5 million in sales; as a group, this season’s contenders on “The Masked Singer” have sold 55 million albums worldwide. This season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Omarion has reaped one bid for music’s highest honor.

Omarion’s second solo album, “21,” included the hit single “Ice Box”; that is certainly an apt description of the structure from which Yeti emerged in his first appearance. And while the Yeti initially appeared to be quite tall, he turned out to be significantly shorter than host Nick Cannon, who stands 6 feet tall; Omarion measures a mere 66 inches (5′ 6″).

One of Omarion’s biggest sellers was “Face Off,” his 2007 collaboration with Bow Wow. That rapper competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as the Frog and made it to third place.

We will only find out if we are correct that the Yeti is Omarion when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Orca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

