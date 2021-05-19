‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

The Yeti could make history on “The Masked Singer” be becoming the first Wild Card to win. He landed his slot in the semifinal on May 19 with his change-of-pace performance of “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts on last week’s quarterfinal. Prior to this turn at the mike, the Yeti had won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) with his rapping skills.

The Yeti is the only one of the four Wild Cards to make it this far in the competition. He first performed at the end of the Week 6 episode and impressed us with his cover of “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition. The judges chose him over another Wild Card, Orca, who turned out to be Mark McGrath. The Yeti returned the next week and wowed again with his version of “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco. And in Week 8 he nailed “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock.

We’ve rewatched all of those performances by the Yeti as well as his video clues packages. We are more convinced than ever that the judges are wrong with their guesses as to who the Yeti really is (Jason Derulo, Miguel, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz or Twista). Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Yeti.

The Yeti is Omarion, the all-around talent who is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and dancer. Omarion made his name two decades ago as the lead singer of the R&B boy band B2K.

Omarion was only 16 when B2K broke through. In just five years, the group released eight albums; one of these went platinum and two more got gold. Since going solo in 2005, Omarion has had two more gold records. As a group, the contestants on “The Masked Singer” can brag of 25 gold and platinum records.

Omarion’s album sales top 5 million; collectively this season’s contenders on “The Masked Singer” have sold 55 million albums worldwide. And this season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Omarion has reaped one bid for music’s highest honor.

One of Omarion’s biggest hits is “Face Off,” his 2007 collaboration with Bow Wow. That rapper competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as the Frog and made it to third place.

The Semi Finals Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Yeti

Omarion’s second solo album, “21,” included the hit single “Ice Box”; that is the perfect description of the structure from which Yeti emerged in his first appearance.

In the first clue video we saw a shot of an unusual sandwich made with berries; Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry. The Yeti referred to firewood; Omarion was raised in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles. He explained that many yetis in his neighborhood turned into monsters but he avoided this because of a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who showed him the way. Omarion credits the positive influence of his mother and his three sisters (who, we think were represented by the three cupcakes) for his success.

In Week 8, he spoke about the joys of fatherhood: Omarion has two children, a seven-year old son born and a five-year-old daughter with his ex, singer-songwriter Apryl Jones.

Although the Yeti initially appeared to be quite tall, he turned out to be significantly shorter than “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon, who is 6 feet; Omarion measures a mere 66 inches (5′ 6″).

We will only find out if we are correct that the Yeti is Omarion when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Yeti? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

