‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

On a night that saw one of “The Masked Singer” Wild Card entries sent home, another made his debut and could well win the season 5 Golden Mask. Orca, who sang “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison, failed to impress the panel (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) and was revealed by host Nick Cannon to be Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. Conversely, Yeti, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the episode, wowed the crowd with his cover of “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition.

This newcomer to the competition certainly has a set of pipes. And he busted out some of the best dance moves we’ve ever seen on “The Masked Singer” stage. The judges rewarded him with the final slot in the Super 8, who will perform in a special two-hour episode on April 21.

We agree with the judges that the Yeti is a monster talent. However, we think that their guesses as to his real identity are off-base. The Yeti is not Justin Bieber, Ray J or Taran Killam. We don’t have a lot to go on yet but we think we already know who is hiding inside this cumbersome costume. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Yeti.

The Yeti is Omarion, an all-around talent who is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and dancer.

While the Yeti initially appeared to be immense, he turned out to be significantly shorter than Nick Cannon, who stands 6 feet tall; Omarion measures a mere 66 inches (5′ 6″).

Among the most vivid images in the first clue package for Yeti was a shot of sandwich made with berries; Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry.

The Yeti made a reference to firewood; Omarion was born and raised in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The Yeti revealed that where he comes from, too many yetis turn into monsters. He says he avoided such a fate because he had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were always there to show him the way. Omarion has spoken often of the positive influence of his mother and his three sisters (we think they were represented by the three cupcakes).

Omarion first came to fame as part of the R&B boy band B2K; this quartet had huge success with their eight albums, with one going platinum and two more going gold. Since striking out on his own, Omarion has released six studio albums, with two of them being certified gold. Collectively, the contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 25 gold and platinum records.

Omarion’s second solo album, “21,” included the hit single “Ice Box”; that is how we’d describe the structure from which Yeti emerged in his first appearance.

One of Omarion’s best-selling discs was “Face Off,” his 2007 collaboration with Bow Wow, who competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” As the Frog, he hopped into third place.

Omarion’s combined discography totals 5 million in sales; collectively, this season’s contenders on “The Masked Singer” have sold 55 million albums worldwide.

As a whole, this season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Omarion has reaped one bid for music’s highest honor.

We will only find out if we were right that the Yeti is Omarion when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Orca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

