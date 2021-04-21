‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

The Yeti has only performed once on “The Masked Singer” but he is the one to watch on the April 21 quarter-final, “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens.” He earned the last spot in the Super 8 after his surprise appearance on last week’s episode. The Yeti nailed his cover of “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition and was put through by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke).

While the judges have an eye for spotting talent, they certainly don’t have an ear for identifying the singer hiding inside this cumbersome costume. Forget their wild guesses that the Yeti is Justin Bieber, Ray J or Taran Killam. We’ve taken another look at his performance and clues package and think we’ve figured out the real name of this monster talent. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Yeti.

The Yeti is the rapper Omarion, who is also an actor and dancer.

Omarion was part of the boy band B2K that was formed at the turn of the millenium. The R&B quartet released eight albums: one went platinum and two more going gold. Since going solo in 2005, Omarion has released six studio albums, with two of them going gold. As a group, the contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 25 gold and platinum records.

Omarion’s second solo album, “21,” included the hit single “Ice Box”; that is certainly an apt description of the structure from which Yeti emerged in his first appearance.

One of Omarion’s biggest sellers was “Face Off,” his 2007 collaboration with Bow Wow. That rapper competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as the Frog and made it to third place.

Omarion’s combined discography topped 5 million in sales; as a group, this season’s contenders on “The Masked Singer” have sold 55 million albums worldwide.

This season’s contestants have earned 26 Grammy nominations. Omarion has reaped one bid for music’s highest honor.

Among the most memorable images in Yeti’s clue package was a shot of sandwich made with berries; Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry.

The Yeti made a reference to firewood; Omarion was born and raised in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The Yeti revealed that where he comes from, too many yetis turn into monsters. He says he avoided such a fate because he had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were always there to show him the way. Omarion has spoken often of the positive influence of his mother and his three sisters (we think they were represented by the three cupcakes).

And while the Yeti initially appeared to be quite tall, he turned out to be significantly shorter than host Nick Cannon, who stands 6 feet tall; Omarion measures a mere 66 inches (5′ 6″).

We will only find out if we were right that the Yeti is Omarion when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Orca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

