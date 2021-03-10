‘The Masked Singer’: Now you can predict who will win Season 5 … and who will be eliminated first

We’re so close to the premiere of “The Masked Singer” Season 5 that we can already feel the porcupine quills. In anticipation of the new season, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and give us your thoughts on who will win “TMS” and who will be eliminated first. Get started right now — it’s free and easy! The secret celebrity who outlasts all of the others will take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy, joining former winners T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel and LeAnn Rimes as Sun.

Do you have what it takes to call yourself the best “Masked Singer” predictor on the planet? Now’s your chance to prove it. Each week at Gold Derby you can predict the following questions:

Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Who will be eliminated this week?

Will Robin Thicke correctly guess the unmasked singer’s identity?

Will Jenny McCarthy correctly guess the unmasked singer’s identity?

Will Ken Jeong correctly guess the unmasked singer’s identity?

Will Nicole Scherzinger correctly guess the unmasked singer’s identity?

The fifth season of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show is set to premiere March 10, 2021 with Niecy Nash temporarily replacing Nick Cannon as host since he’s out sick with Covid-19. Each week the four panelists analyze clues to try to figure out which well-known celebs are hiding their true identities behind elaborately made costumes.

The network has released high-res photos of the 10 new costumes, so scroll through our gallery above for your first look at Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Piglet, Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail. A special costume, Cluedle-Doo, is actually not a contestant, but instead a new character who will reveal extra clues about the masked singers. Additional “wild cards” will be unveiled soon.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.