‘The Masked Singer’ winner predictions: Queen of Hearts way out front at halfway point

“We are in the presence of greatness!” shouted Jenny McCarthy after Queen of Hearts’ latest performance of “River” during the eighth episode of “The Masked Singer” (watch above). The shiny red jewel is one of just eight masked celebrities left in Season 6 (out of the 16 who started), which means we’re officially at the halfway point of the competition. Not only is Queen of Hearts a judges’ favorite, but she’s also the odds-on pick to win, based on Gold Derby’s predictions. Can she go all the way and take home the Golden Mask?

Jenny was so enthralled by Queen of Hearts’ latest performance that she declared, “This is the greatest artist we’ve ever had on ‘The Masked Singer’ — ever!” Those were some strong words indeed, especially when you consider some of the other powerful vocalists that have graced the stage in years past, such as T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes and Nick Lachey.

Robin Thicke chimed in that Queen of Hearts was “definitely one of the front-runners,” while host Nick Cannon proclaimed, “We’re not worthy.”

Nicole Scherzinger claimed she’s been “losing sleep” over the identity of the royal character, and finally settled on singer-songwriter Jewel because of a clue that revealed she was “single.” As Nicole explained, “Listening to that voice and now tying it in with today’s clues, oh my gosh, she had me all over the place, but I heard it tonight, and that is Jewel.”

That’s when Robin remarked that Queen of Hearts’ costume is in the shape of a giant red ruby, aka a jewel. Could it be as simple as that? Ken Jeong disagreed, saying Jewel was raised in Alaska, not Alabama, which is where the red character’s southern dialect comes from.

Besides Jewel, some of the other famous names the panelists have thrown out include Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Renee Zellweger, Ireland Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard. Hmm, decisions, decisions.

According to Gold Derby’s “The Masked Singer” winner predictions, Queen of Hearts’ biggest competition at the front of the pack is Banana Split, Bull and Pepper. Conversely, the bottom four contestants are Skunk, Mallard, Caterpillar and Jester. Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow users?

