‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Keanu Reeves plugs back in for the first time in 18 years

One of the most iconic movies to come out in what many critics have hailed as the best year for movies in modern times, 1999’s “The Matrix” was not just an unexpected box office hit, but an awards favorite as well. The science-fiction classic won all four of the Academy Awards for which it was nominated: Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects. Its four total awards at the 2000 ceremony placed “The Matrix” just one behind the night’s biggest winner, Best Picture champ “American Beauty.”

Times have changed in the 22 years since “The Matrix” arrived: the film’s groundbreaking effects almost seem quaint when compared to some recent winners and nominees in the Best Visual Effects category — to say nothing of the fact that dial-up internet was a key reference point for its vision of a digital world. But now, 18 years after the original film’s two sequels — released within six months of each other in 2003 — disappointed fans of the 1999 movie before a more recent reevaluation has turned each sequel into borderline cult favorites, “The Matrix” is back. Set for release on December 22 in theaters and via HBO Max, “The Matrix Resurrections” returns Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to the franchise despite the fact that both of their characters appeared to die in the last chapter.

As a new character, played by Jonathan Groff says to Reeves’s Neo at the conclusion of the new trailer, “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started. Back to the Matrix.”

Previously directed by the Wachowski siblings, Lana and Lilly, the new “Matrix” is a solo effort for Lana. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Watchmen”) Jessica Henwick (“Iron Fist”), Groff (“Hamilton”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”), Christina Ricci (“The Opposite of Sex”), Telma Hopkins (“Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (“Sense8”), Toby Onwumere (“Empire”), Max Riemelt (“Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”), and “The Matrix” sequels star Jada Pinkett Smith.

