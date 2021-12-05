‘The Morning Show’ reveals 22 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon …

One of the hottest awards contenders of the year, Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” has just revealed to Gold Derby that a whopping 22 cast members will be eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lead actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon serve as bookends of the alphabetical list (see below), which also includes recent SAG Award nominees Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, plus new cast member (and guild queen) Julianna Margulies.

The last time “The Morning Show” contended at the 2020 SAG Awards, Aniston prevailed in the individual actress category, but the drama was shockingly snubbed in the ensemble race. That egregious oversight should be rectified this year, as the cast now comes in second place to win, according to Gold Derby predictions, behind only HBO’s “Succession.”

“TMS” Season 2 streamed on Apple between September and November and continued the story of Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) as hosts of a scandal-ridden A.M. news program. Real-life issues tackled on the show this year include the Covid-19 pandemic and the Presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Buzzy newbie Margulies popped up in six episodes as UBA anchor Laura Peterson, who had a special relationship with Bradley. Should Margulies receive SAG Award nominations for both individual and ensemble, that would bring her career total to 21 noms and tie her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus; only Edie Falco has more at 22. But remember, the SAG Awards don’t distinguish between leads and supportings on the TV side, so Margulies might have a tough time breaking into a five-person category if both Aniston and Witherspoon end up scoring individual nominations.

Here is the complete list of all 22 “The Morning Show” cast members eligible for the SAG Award ensemble prize:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Shari Belafonte as Julia

Eli Bildner as Joel Rapkin

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler

Billy Crudup as Billy Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black

Amber Friendly as Layla Bell

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini

Tara Karisian as Gayle Berman

Hannah Leder as Isabella

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Joe Marinelli as Donny Spagnoli

Michelle Meredith as Lindsey Sherman

Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald

Joe Pacheco as Bart Daley

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Victoria Tate as Rena Robinson

Desean K. Terry as Daniel Henderson

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

