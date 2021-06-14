‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 trailer teases more conflict and Julianna Margulies

The celebrated first season of the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” ended on a juicy cliffhanger: after a year of conflict and dark secrets, morning show hosts Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) exposed their network boss for covering up sexual misconduct allegations live on-air. As Alex and Bradley spoke out, the network feed cut off, leaving the fallout unknown.

In a just-released trailer for Season 2 of the show, returning to Apple TV+ later this year, at least some of what happened next is finally revealed: Alex left the morning show, Bradley got a new cohost in Eric Nomani (played by cast newcomer Hasan Minhaj), and the consequences for the network remain deeply felt.

Set to debut on September 17 and follow a weekly rollout of episodes, a la other Apple TV+ shows, Season 2 of “The Morning Show” brings back Aniston, Witherspoon, Emmy winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Steve Carell, plus adds newcomers like Minhaj, Greta Lee, and most notably, Julianna Margulies as a news anchor at the network.

“The idea really stemmed from having a character who had done the work and what that looked like in this industry and in the UBA environment,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Entertainment Weekly about Margulies’s character. “She’s at the top of her game.”

“She’s a woman who has been through the fire and back and made it out alive,” said Margulies.

Watch the trailer below.

