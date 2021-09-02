First ‘The Power of the Dog’ reviews hail Jane Campion’s return

Last year at this time, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” ran through the upended festival gauntlet, with high profile debuts at the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and New York Film Festival en route to an eventual Best Picture victory. This year, another major project from a celebrated female filmmaker is set to do the same thing: Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which just debuted at the Venice Film Festival before lavish screenings at Telluride, Toronto, and New York follow later this month. Based on the initial reviews, Gold Derby prognosticators with the Netflix film prominently featured in their predictions across multiple categories could be ahead of the coming curve.

“Twelve years after her last feature, Jane Campion makes a thrilling return with ‘The Power of the Dog,’ a work as boldly idiosyncratic, unpredictable and alive with psychological complexity as anything in the revered director’s output,” The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney wrote in his review of the film. Campion is one of only seven women to ever receive a Best Director nomination and won an Oscar for screenwriting. (Both the nominations and her victory came for the 1993 film “The Piano.”)

“This is a serious, ambitious, living and breathing work, a film that sticks in the mind, ignites a mix of feelings that you can stew about for days and makes you want to examine it in the light from different angles,” Todd McCarthy wrote for Deadline. “There aren’t many films these days that can claim that kind of attention on the viewer.”

Indiewire critic David Ehrlich had a similar response to Campion’s film, noting “The Power of the Dog” “sticks its teeth into you so fast and furtively that you may not feel the sting on your skin until after the credits roll, but the delayed bite of the film’s ending doesn’t stop it from leaving behind a well-earned scar.”

Ehrlich’s review of the film, which he gave an “A” grade, also singled out the work of star Benedict Cumberbatch, a former Best Actor nominee for “The Imitation Game.” In “The Power of the Dog” he plays a brutal and ornery Montana rancher who torments his brother’s new wife (played by Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

“Cumberbatch is astounding in the role, as the actor knots his default sarcasm into a lasso of constricted menace. The unforgettable performance that results — a definitive career-best — is at once both terrifying and terrified, though Phil would sooner die than admit what scares him,” Ehrlich wrote. “Cumberbatch plays each side of that equation at full tilt, as if Phil is constantly getting crueler in order to smother any gasping life from the lungs of his own kindness. It’s a back-and-forth set to music in the most ominous banjo scenes this side of ‘Deliverance.’” (The score for “The Power of the Dog” was written by former Oscar nominee Johnny Greenwood.)

Like Cumberbatch, Dunst is an early favorite amongst Gold Derby users. In his strong review, Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson praised the actress for her performance, writing, “Dunst plays that heartbreak well, never turning Rose into a pathetic sad sack but certainly making plain her desperation, the flinty thing in her growing dull as she wastes away on the ranch.” On Twitter, New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan echored those sentiments. “The power of the Dunst! In Jane Campion’s latest, Kirsten Dunst’s despairing character is best in show. Oscar, it’s time to finally take note.”

Writing for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman also thought Dunst gave a noteworthy performance but felt she could have been afforded more to do. “Kirsten Dunst does depressive fragility with consummate grace, but I wish the movie gave her something to play besides tremulous ragged despair. I also wish that Jesse Plemons, after a good first act or two, didn’t fade out of the center of the story.” (Plemons, Dunst’s real-life significant other, plays her husband in the film and the brother to Cumberbatch’s Phil.)

“The Power of the Dog” will have a limited theatrical release on November 17 before arriving on Netflix on December 1. It screens at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend, where Campion will be the subject of one of the festival’s coveted tribute spots. (The other tributes at Telluride this year are for Peter Dinklage and Riz Ahmed.)

