Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ could replicate ‘The Piano’s’ Oscar wins

Jane Campion is expected to make her triumphant return to the Oscars with her new film, “The Power of the Dog.” The acclaimed director found worldwide success with her 1993 film “The Piano,” which included three Oscar wins — Holly Hunter in Best Actress, Anna Paquin in Best Supporting Actress and Campion herself in Best Original Screenplay. Since then, two of her films, “The Portrait of a Lady” and “Bright Star,” have earned a handful of nominations, but none has had anywhere near the reception of “The Piano.” That will likely change this year with “The Power of the Dog,” which may not only be an across-the-board contender but also replicate “The Piano” with wins in lead, supporting and screenplay.

“The Power of the Dog” earned universal praise when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The tense Western drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil, a ruthless rancher who emotionally tortures his sister-in-law, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her sensitive son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) in 1920s Montana. Much of the praise has gone to Cumberbatch’s commanding performance, with Dunst and Smit-Phee earning notices for their layered work. Campion’s controlled direction and screenplay, adapted from Thomas Savage‘s novel of the same name, are also being applauded, making the film one of the most critically hailed of the year.

The film is predicted to collect eight Oscar nominations (pending shortlist categories), according to our latest odds: Best Picture, Best Director for Campion, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Smit-McPhee, Best Supporting Actress for Dunst, Best Adapted Screenplay for Campion, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. Campion has a very good shot of winning Best Adapted Screenplay based on the competition, and she might just be the frontrunner for Best Director, too, where she could face off in a rematch with the director who beat her in 1994, Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”). Early critics’ awards have already showered Campion with wins in both categories.

The actors will likely face tougher contenders, with Cumberbatch having to fend off frontrunner Will Smith (“King Richard”), while Smit-McPhee and Dunst are in chaotic supporting races where anything could happen. Like Campion, critics groups have given multiple awards to both Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee, including the New York Film Critics Circle. We still have a number of weeks to go until Oscar nominations voting begins in late January, let alone selecting winners, so it’s possible that the industry will shift in another direction once the critics’ awards are done. But if the “Power of the Dog” team continues to dominate even with televised awards, we may be looking at an eerily similar haul to “The Piano” 28 years ago.

