‘The Power of the Dog’ reactions: Our forum posters call it a ‘masterpiece of modern cinema,’ praise its ‘haunting filmmaking’

After beginning its limited theatrical release on November 17, Jane Campion‘s “The Power of the Dog” finally started streaming on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, December 1, and has our forum posters singing its praises. “This is a masterpiece of modern cinema,” raves Gold Derby user musicreloaded in our movie forums after watching the film. JV echoes those thoughts by declaring that “this is the type of movie people will write essays about.” Read on for more “The Power of the Dog” reactions and then join the discussion to have your say.

Written and directed by Campion, “The Power of the Dog” is based on Thomas Savage‘s 1967 novel of the same name and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil, a rancher in 1925 Montana who doesn’t take too kindly to Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the new wife of his brother George (Jesse Plemons) whom he eventually drives to the brink. When Rose’s teenage son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) returns home from college for the summer break, Phil, who had initially mocked Peter for his lisp and effeminate manner, takes Peter under his wing, tormenting Rose even more.

As of this writing, “The Power of the Dog” tops our Oscar odds for Best Picture, with the following 11 Experts presently predicting it to win: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated), Susan King (Gold Derby), Alicia Malone (Turner Classic Movies), Andrea Mandell (USA Today), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). According to our combined odds, the film is also expected to bag victories for Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Smit-McPhee) and Best Adapted Screenplay, and receive nominations for Best Actor (Cumberbatch), Best Cinematography and Best Editing. (Note that not all Oscar categories have been added to our predictions center just yet.)

Below, see a small sampling of what our forum users think of “The Power of the Dog.” Sound off in our message boards to give us YOUR thoughts.

Atleastimtrying: “I just watched it today and LOVED it. I read people saying it lacked emotional punch, or that the ending sucked. I actually think it was fascinating to watch, and the lack of emotional punch was kind of the point? It was unsettling from beginning to end, really tense and on the edge. It was actually great.”

Hawk: “Finally got to watch this and wow did it not disappoint. Easily my favorite [film] of the year so far. The tension in this film quickly builds to an eleven and stays there until the very end. Campion deserves every damn award for her direction. The cinematography and score are excellent.”

Heptapod: “Thought this was just fantastic, maybe the best movie I’ve seen this year so far. […] Campion’s work here is just awesome. Even though this isn’t the kind of movie I’m usually compelled to rewatch, I already want to revisit it to better understand everything that’s bubbling just below the surface. I’m very, very impressed!”

Keth: “I have so much in my head that I want to put down on paper about ‘The Power of the Dog,’ but I fail every time I start to write my thoughts. So, for now, I’ll simply say: ‘The Power of the Dog’ is by far the best movie I have seen in a few years. And that I’m most certain of. Standing ovations to Campion, Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons. I’m still standing and clapping.”

Melvinezq: “Great direction and cinematography, overall! The sound design is so pleasing. The [core] trio [of Cumberbatch, Dunst and Smit-McPhee]… I couldn’t ask for more. The dynamics amongst all of them are magnificent. My mind could change, but I cannot choose between Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst for the MVP. Perhaps, I should give it to Jane Campion for making this film so dense and engaging without compromising her vision towards the subject matter.”

Stefania: “The film was everything I was expecting it to be and more. Excellent, complex, haunting filmmaking and acting performances from everyone.”

